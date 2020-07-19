6 cars stolen during food deliveries on Long Island

This stock image shows a man delivering pizza. (Shutterstock)

SETAUKET, Long Island -- Car thieves targeting food delivery drivers on Long Island have swiped at least a half-dozen vehicles in the last two weeks, police said.

The thefts in Suffolk County all happened as drivers momentarily stepped away from their cars to drop off what turned out to be bogus orders, police said.

No resident at the delivery addresses had placed a food order, police said.

Two cars were stolen July 7, followed by one each on July 9, 10, 11 and 15. They ranged from a 2002 Volkswagen Passat to a 2015 Toyota Camry

Three thefts happened in Setauket. Others were in Port Jefferson Station, Miller Place and North Bellport. An attempt Wednesday to steal a second car in North Bellport was foiled.

No arrests have been made. Police said food delivery drivers should keep their keys with them at all times.
