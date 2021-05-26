Food delivery worker targeted in random attack caught on camera in Hell's Kitchen

HELL'S KITCHEN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A food delivery person is recovering after a violent, apparently random attack in Hell's Kitchen.

It happened just before 9 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of West 47th Street.

Police say a suspect approached 47-year-old Onder Unaler from behind and, without warning, hit him in the back of the head with the hard plastic bottom of a traffic cone.

The assault was captured on surveillance video.

The suspect appeared to laugh with friends after the attack before fleeing south on 9th Avenue toward 42nd Street.

Unaler suffered a severe gash to the head. He was rushed to Bellevue Hospital and required six staples to close the wound.

He told Eyewitness News the attacker said nothing, and he has no idea why he was targeted.



Police are asking for the public's help identifying the attacker.

Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

