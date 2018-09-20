Texas food fight sparks chase, standoff before woman pulled from car

EMBED </>More Videos

Women threw sushi and water at each other before a police chase, officials say.

By
HOUSTON, Texas --
A food fight between a group of women led to a police chase and a brief standoff in a Texas driveway Wednesday night.

Police say three women were throwing sushi and water at each other inside a restaurant on Westheimer Road in Houston around 9:30 p.m.

When police arrived, one of the women jumped in her car and allegedly tried to run over an officer. He was able to get out of the way, and she took off.

Authorities say the woman then led police on a slow-speed chase that ended about 11 miles away at her home, where she pulled into the driveway and just sat there.

The woman could be seen playing on her phone and ignoring commands from officers to get out of the vehicle.

After more than 10 minutes of that, police finally punched out the driver's side window and removed her, Houston police Lieutenant Larry Crowson said.

She allegedly kicked, yelled and refused to cooperate, but officers were able to put her in the back of a patrol car using leg restraints so she couldn't hurt herself or kick officers.

Charges were pending.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
police chasesushifightu.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3 dead in shooting at Rite Aid distribution center in Maryland
Sex offender from LI accused of having sex with dog
NJ Transit announces plans to cut train service, fares
Naked man doing yard work angers neighbors
DC jogger stabbed was likely random target, arrest made
Man dead after allegedly killing parents, shooting at ex
Police: Man bitten by lion after breaking into zoo
Delta flight lands at JFK with smoking brakes
Show More
Woman fatally struck by car in Woodhaven, Queens
Archbishop of NY appoints retired judge to review abuse cases
Nissan recalls 215,000 cars, SUVs due to risk of fire
El Chapo returns to federal court in Brooklyn
Wake set for mom of MS-13 victim killed at memorial site
More News