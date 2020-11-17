coronavirus new jersey

Hundreds of cars line up for free groceries in East Rutherford

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Long lines of cars formed in New Jersey for a food giveaway.

The event was held in East Rutherford at Meadowlands YMCA.

NewsCopter 7 was over Murray Hill parkway earlier where hundreds of drivers waited for free groceries Tuesday morning.

It was a very long wait for families, who waited for hours in a line more than a mile long.

Adding to that problem was that Tuesday's food truck was four hours late.

The demand for food and pantry items continues to be a need amid the pandemic and before the holidays.

Tuesday's food giveaway had two pick up times -- one at 9:30 a.m. that gave away dairy, meat and produce, and one in the evening which will hand out only produce.

"We started seeing each week some familiar faces, there are new people that come each week and the need has actually grown," Meadowlands YMCA CEO and President David Kisselnack said. "During this summer we were averaging between 50-70,000 a month, and now we're well over 100,000 meals a month."

The Meadowlands YMCA expects to hand out 50,000 food kits by the end of the day.

However, some families may not get supplies because there is a much greater need than is available.

