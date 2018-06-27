HOLIDAY RECIPES

Holiday recipes: Shannon Sohn's Pagash (Polish pizza)

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch Shannon Sohn make Polish pizza. (WABC)

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Shannon Sohn's holiday recipe: Pagash (Polish pizza) See the recipe below.

Ingredients
1 ball of pizza dough
flour for dusting
3 cups leftover mashed potatoes
1 lb bacon
1 onion, diced
2 c. shredded cheddar cheese
1 c. sour cream

Directions
1. Preheat oven to 350. Stretch out your pizza dough into a large round circle (about 18 inches in diameter), then poke holes in it with an aerator or a fork to keep air pockets from forming when you bake it. Put it in the preheated oven for about 10 minutes, until the dough is hardened, but not yet browned. Remove from oven and set aside.

2. Meanwhile, fry up your bacon over medium high heat. When it is crispy, take it out of the pan, and let it rest on paper towels.

3. Leave the leftover bacon grease in the pan, and fry your onions in the grease.

4. Assemble! Spread your leftover mashed potatoes over the par-baked crust (you can do this as thick or thin as you want, depending on what you like). Add your fried onions, and crumble the bacon over the pizza. Finally, top it with the shredded cheddar cheese. Put it back in the oven for another 10 minutes.

5. Take out, slice into 8 slices, and serve with sour cream!

Check out the video above to see how Shannon Sohn makes her pagash.

Click here for more holiday recipes from the Eyewitness News team!

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodholiday recipesoriginalspizza
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOLIDAY RECIPES
Lucy Yang's cast iron skillet garlic, rosemary steak
Nina Pineda's Filipino pork sticks are perfect poolside snacks
Bill Ritter's red, white and blue dessert makes every day July 4
Delicious BBQ ribs with Heather O'Rourke for your summer party
Welcome to Eyewitness News Chefs!
More holiday recipes
FOOD & DRINK
Pumpkin Spice is back! Starbucks announces return date
Chelsea's new pop-up museum Candytopia is turning up the sweet
Oak Tuscan Truffle Restaurant brings flavorful fungus to the West Village
Animal crackers go free!
Taco Bell testing fries with world's hottest pepper
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
Show More
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
More News