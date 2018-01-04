RECALL

1 dead, dozens sickened after romaine lettuce E. coli outbreak in U.S.

** FILE ** In this file photo from Aug. 16, 2007, a worker harvests romaine lettuce in Salinas, Calif. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, file)

The Center for Disease Control is investigating an E. coli outbreak in romaine lettuce that has sickened at least 58 people in the U.S. and Canada.

People in 13 states, including New York and Connecticut, have been infected. So far, five people have been hospitalized in the U.S.


Officials said one person has died in the U.S. and another in Canada.

Here's a list of all 13 states where people have been infected: California, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Vermont, and Washington states.

Consumer Reports says people should stop eating romaine lettuce until the cause of the outbreak is identified and the tainted product is removed from store shelves.

Click here for more information about the E. coli outbreak.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foode. colirecallu.s. & worldconsumer reports
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
RECALL
Thyroid tablets recalled over ingredient concerns
FDA expands blood pressure drug recall due to cancer concerns
CVS recalls nasal mist due to microbiological contamination
Parasite found in McDonald's salads sickens nearly 400 people, FDA says
Almond Breeze milk recalled in 29 states, including NY, NJ, CT
More recall
FOOD & DRINK
Olive Garden offers year of never ending pasta
Pumpkin Spice is back! Starbucks announces return date
Chelsea's new pop-up museum Candytopia is turning up the sweet
Oak Tuscan Truffle Restaurant brings flavorful fungus to the West Village
Animal crackers go free!
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Staten Island loses to Honolulu 10-0 in the Little League World Series
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Show More
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Family rescued from LI home after tree crashes onto it
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Ohio State suspends coach Urban Meyer for mishandling domestic abuse case
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
More News