12 Peekskill Lounge opens in Peekskill with craft cocktails and more

Photo: Ruben A./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new lounge has made its debut in the neighborhood. Located at 12 N. Division St., the newcomer is called 12 Peekskill Lounge.

An array of craft cocktails are on offer, such as the Jimi Hendrix with St. Germain, Hendricks gin, cranberry and lemon juices. Beer is on also on hand, along with live music. (See the full drink menu here.)

Hungry? Look for menu offerings like fried Bombay calamari, specialty burgers and entrees such as filet mignon with dry cherry cabernet sauvignon reduction sauce. (You can check out the food menu here.)

With a four-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, the new lounge has gotten a good response.

Nat Z., whoreviewed the new spot on Sept. 20, wrote, "Awesome vibes with the bartender and the staff! Great set up! We love this place so much! Only had drinks, but the menu looked amazing!"

"Great ownership," added Yelper Lawrence A. "Community minded and willing to make positive change. I recommend this business."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: 12 Peekskill Lounge is open from 4-11 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday and 4 p.m.-2 a.m. on Thursday-Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
