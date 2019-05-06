Food & Drink

2 million pounds of PF Chang frozen dinners recalled

EMBED <>More Videos

Two million pounds of PF Chang frozen dinners recalled. Walter Perez reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on May 5, 2019.

More than two million pounds of frozen entrees from PF Chang's have been recalled due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The Chicken Pad Thai, and two varieties of the Chicken Fried Rice are being recalled. The USDA says the packaging is incorrectly branded due to an undeclared milk allergen.

Click here to view the labels of the affected products

The product is also described as 'not fully cooked and 'not shelf stable.'

The frozen dinners were distributed nationwide.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfrozenallergiesrecallu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
At least 40 killed after plane makes fiery landing in Moscow
Wild brawl breaks out after workers try to stop suspected shoplifter
1 dead, 4 injured in shooting at home in North Bergen
Must-read stories from the weekend
Schumer urges CDC to declare emergency in superbug fight
Parents lose custody of son after discontinuing chemo
WABC-TV presented with Governors' Award at NY Emmy Award Gala
Show More
Arrest made in sex assault of woman by fake ride-share driver
TD Five Boro Bike Tour rolls through New York City
Mueller tentatively set to testify to House Judiciary Committee
Country House wins Kentucky Derby after first finisher disqualified
AccuWeather Alert: Warmer sunshine Monday
More TOP STORIES News