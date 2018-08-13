3 brand-new spots to savor Taiwanese cuisine in New York City

Q Town Asian Cuisine
82-87 Broadway, Elmhurst
Photo: Troy L./Yelp
Q Town Asian Cuisine is a Taiwanese and Chinese spot, offering seafood and more. Located at 82-87 Broadway in Elmhurst, it's open late every day, and provides delivery and takeout as well as dine-in meals.
On the extensive menu, you'll find entrees like beef chili over rice, braised pork over rice and salted crispy chicken. The spot also has plenty of organ meat choices, from pork stomach with pickled mustard greens to duck tongue in sesame oil. (You can check out the full menu here.)
Q Town's current Yelp rating of four stars out of 15 reviews indicates positive attention from diners.
"This is my new favorite restaurant spot. Great staff and delicious food," wrote Yelper Andy Y. "The lobster special was great, an order of crispy salty lobsters is my all-time fav and they made it up to my expectation. ... Servers were friendly and attentive."
Yelper Victoria S. agreed about the attentive service and wrote of the salt and pepper lobster: "The salt and pepper isn't too salty so I can still taste the lobster, and the meat is bouncy but not tough. Cooked just right."
Q Town Asian Cuisine is open from 11 a.m.-2 a.m. daily.
Tasty Popcorn Chicken
135-45 Roosevelt Ave., Flushing
Photo: Eric Y./Yelp
Tasty Popcorn Chicken is a fast-food joint specializing in snack portions of fried chicken and other Taiwanese street food. Located at 135-45 Roosevelt Ave. in Flushing, the food stand is a strictly grab-and-go establishment.
On the menu, diners can expect options to include the eponymous "popcorn" salted crispy chicken (chicken pieces battered in sweet potato flour, fried and served with salt and pepper and fried basil leaves), as well as other snacks like fried squid balls and fried blood rice cake.
Full meals in the form of bento boxes with rice and vegetables are also available, as are brown sugar shaved ice and iced tea and milk beverages.
Tasty's current Yelp rating of 3.5 stars out of 13 reviews indicates the newcomer is finding its way, but it's still early days.
Yelper Jonghan L., who reviewed it on July 22, wrote, "Highlight definitely was the Taiwanese pork rice. It was delicious and had the right ratio between pork, sauce and rice. Portion sizes were great as it could easily be enough for a meal."
But Yelper Kevin K. thought that despite decent breading, portion sizes and texture, the namesake chicken was "a little bland."
Tasty Popcorn Chicken is still finalizing its schedule, but you can call the business for exact hours.
OK Canaan Taiwanese Gourmet
43-18 Main St., Flushing
Photo: William S./Yelp
OK Canaan Taiwanese Gourmet recently opened its doors at 43-18 Main St. in Flushing.
Diners can choose from appetizers like an oyster omelet, Taiwanese-style stinky tofu and steamed pork dumplings. For entrees, there are classic dishes like three-cup chicken (cooked in soy sauce, sesame oil and rice wine), salt and pepper chicken and roast pork fried rice.
With a current rating of 4.5 stars out of 18 reviews on Yelp, the new eatery is on its way to building a local fan base.
"I have to say that this place has a nice environment, very kind waitresses and excellent service! More importantly, their dishes are amazing!" wrote Yelper Cecily Q., who visited the spot on July 8.
Steven S. agreed, "The steamed pork dumplings were perfectly cooked and very tasty. The Taiwanese salt and pepper chicken is a must have -- very crunchy and nicely salted. The Mandarin eggplant and oyster omelet were also very good. The portions are large and priced very fairly."
OK Canaan Taiwanese Gourmet is open from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. and 5-10 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on weekends.