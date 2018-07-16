3 can't-miss food and drink events in NYC this week

Celebrate vegan Jamaican cuisine

Join the Lower East Side Prohibition Pub Crawl

Do summer right at The Bronx Brewery

When it comes to food and drink, there's plenty to do in New York City this week. From a community dinner featuring vegan Jamaican dishes to a dance party at The Bronx Brewery, here's how to add some flavor to your social calendar.---Join Karma Dinner this Wednesday evening for a communal meal celebrating authentic Jamaican cuisine -- with a vegan twist. Born and raised in Jamaica, your host Nichole Rose will prepare nourishing dishes made with ingredients from Garden Oasis, the backyard of the Rockaway Summer House.Wednesday, July 18, 6-8 p.m.Travel back in time to the roaring '20s with the Lower East Side Prohibition Crawl this Thursday or Saturday evening. Attendees will visit several bars that served as speakeasies during the Prohibition Era, while exploring the era's history. Costumes are encouraged and cocktails will be available for purchase.Thursday, July 19, 6 p.m. or Saturday, July 21, 6 p.m.This Saturday afternoon, head over to The Bronx Brewery to get your fill of fresh brews and live music. The day's theme, Ladies Night, brings a lineup of all female DJs to the stage -- including Lady Chellez, Chiinky and Dana Lu. Plus, each ticket comes with one free beer.Saturday, July 21, noon-10 p.m.