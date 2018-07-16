FOOD & DRINK

3 can't-miss food and drink events in NYC this week

Photo: June S./Yelp

By Hoodline
When it comes to food and drink, there's plenty to do in New York City this week. From a community dinner featuring vegan Jamaican dishes to a dance party at The Bronx Brewery, here's how to add some flavor to your social calendar.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

Celebrate vegan Jamaican cuisine





Join Karma Dinner this Wednesday evening for a communal meal celebrating authentic Jamaican cuisine -- with a vegan twist. Born and raised in Jamaica, your host Nichole Rose will prepare nourishing dishes made with ingredients from Garden Oasis, the backyard of the Rockaway Summer House.

When: Wednesday, July 18, 6-8 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Join the Lower East Side Prohibition Pub Crawl





Travel back in time to the roaring '20s with the Lower East Side Prohibition Crawl this Thursday or Saturday evening. Attendees will visit several bars that served as speakeasies during the Prohibition Era, while exploring the era's history. Costumes are encouraged and cocktails will be available for purchase.
When: Thursday, July 19, 6 p.m. or Saturday, July 21, 6 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Do summer right at The Bronx Brewery





This Saturday afternoon, head over to The Bronx Brewery to get your fill of fresh brews and live music. The day's theme, Ladies Night, brings a lineup of all female DJs to the stage -- including Lady Chellez, Chiinky and Dana Lu. Plus, each ticket comes with one free beer.

When: Saturday, July 21, noon-10 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Pumpkin Spice is back! Starbucks announces return date
Chelsea's new pop-up museum Candytopia is turning up the sweet
Oak Tuscan Truffle Restaurant brings flavorful fungus to the West Village
Animal crackers go free!
Taco Bell testing fries with world's hottest pepper
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Driver arrested in attempted rape of Brooklyn woman
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
4th day of flooding for Bronx public housing complex
More News