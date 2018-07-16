3 can't-miss food and drink events in NYC this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Celebrate vegan Jamaican cuisine
Join Karma Dinner this Wednesday evening for a communal meal celebrating authentic Jamaican cuisine -- with a vegan twist. Born and raised in Jamaica, your host Nichole Rose will prepare nourishing dishes made with ingredients from Garden Oasis, the backyard of the Rockaway Summer House.
When: Wednesday, July 18, 6-8 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Join the Lower East Side Prohibition Pub Crawl
Travel back in time to the roaring '20s with the Lower East Side Prohibition Crawl this Thursday or Saturday evening. Attendees will visit several bars that served as speakeasies during the Prohibition Era, while exploring the era's history. Costumes are encouraged and cocktails will be available for purchase.
When: Thursday, July 19, 6 p.m. or Saturday, July 21, 6 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Do summer right at The Bronx Brewery
This Saturday afternoon, head over to The Bronx Brewery to get your fill of fresh brews and live music. The day's theme, Ladies Night, brings a lineup of all female DJs to the stage -- including Lady Chellez, Chiinky and Dana Lu. Plus, each ticket comes with one free beer.
When: Saturday, July 21, noon-10 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets