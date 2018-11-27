3 coolest new Irish pubs to check out in New York City

---
Megan's
7 W. 45th St., Midtown
Photo: dan m./Yelp
Megan's is an Irish pub.
The sister bar of Sean's Bar and Kitchen in Midtown, Megan's opened its doors in summer 2018.
Start with small plates of calamari, macaroni and cheese or baked pretzels and finish with the fig burger with Angus beef and fig ham topped with Boursin cheese and arugula on a brioche bun. Other menu items include soup, salad, homemade brick-oven pizza and more. Pair those plates with more than 60 beers on tap.
Megan's currently holds 4.5 stars out of eight reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper John B., who reviewed Megan's on Nov. 24, wrote, "The menu is different, but it seemed like there was something for everyone. The food was delicious, fresh, hot and priced right. The pretzels at this place are awesome."
Eva B. noted, "The food menu also offers so many great options. I had The Gobbler (roast turkey sandwich with cheddar, smoked bacon, mango chutney mayo, lettuce and tomato on ciabatta bread) and my boyfriend had a Cuban sandwich. Both were amazing and we licked our plates clean."
Megan's is open from 8 a.m.-4 a.m. daily.
The London Irish Pub
355 E. 116th St., East Harlem
Photo: Ashley L./Yelp
The London Irish Pub is an Irish pub and traditional American spot.
On the menu, expect to find a wide selection of bar bites, burgers and sandwiches, greens, and large plates of half-roasted chicken, New York steak and shepherd's pie.
Start with small plates of wings or calamari and finish with the London Irish burger with bacon, sauteed mushrooms and cheddar topped with onion rings on a toasted sesame bun. On the drink menu, expect to find beer and specially-crafted cocktails.
The London Irish Pub's current Yelp rating of four stars out of 14 reviews indicates the newcomer is finding its way, but it's still early days.
Yelper Dimitri M. wrote, "The drinks were great. I got a pineapple chipotle cocktail that was smooth and smoky with a great kick. Afterwards, I switched to the Krombacher draft which was a great beer, especially for the price."
The London Irish Pub is open from 11 a.m.-3 a.m. daily.
Grace's
252 W. 14th St., West Village
Photo: sophie b./Yelp
Grace's is an Irish pub.
At this pub, all dishes are inspired by family recipes blended with an American flair, according to its website.
Soda bread is incorporated in several dishes at this pub, and paired with a choice of Irish butter, pickles or hummus. Other offerings include cured salmon with goat cheese, egg and soda bread or beef stew with roasted vegetables and Guinness. Pair those dishes with local beer, specialty cocktails or whiskey libations.
Grace's's current rating of 4.5 stars out of 11 reviews on Yelp indicates positive attention from users.
Yelper Donna B., who was one of the first users to visit Grace's on Sept. 23, wrote, "This is a bar with a relaxed, fun vibe, along with good food and a terrific selection of cocktails, whiskey and scotch. It's like a real pub you'd find in Southwest Ireland -- relaxed, family owned and concerned with quality over quantity."
Michelle W. noted, "My whiskey sour was delicious, and so were all the other items we ordered. The grilled cheese with a side of potato and leek soup hit the spot."
Grace's is open from 2 p.m.-4 a.m. on weekdays and noon-4 a.m. on weekends.