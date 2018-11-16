3 festive brunch parties in New York City this weekend

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Scorpio Sting Brunch & Day Party at Taj II
Celebrate the scorpios in your life at Taj II. Enjoy free admission until 5 p.m., $40 prix fixe bottomless brunch and two-for-one drink specials until 6 p.m.
When: Saturday, November 17, 2-10 p.m.
Where: Taj II Lounge and Event Space, 48 W. 21st St.
Admission: Free
Friendsgiving Brunch Fete at Solomon & Kuff
Join Feteccini's Friendsgiving brunch party this Sunday at Solomon & Kuff. DJ Commish, DJ Jelani, DJ Ronniestylez will provide the beats, and guests are encouraged to bring toiletries and non-perishable items that will be donated to support Trinidad's disaster relief efforts.
When: Sunday, November 18, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Where: Solomon & Kuff, 2331 12th Ave.
Admission: Free
Pretty Girls Love Brunch & trap music
Head back to Taj II Sunday for another prix fixe brunch menu -- this time with a side of trap music. Entry is free with RSVP for men until 5 p.m. and women until 6 p.m. For $35, enjoy brunch and two hours of bottomless mimosas or Bellinis.
When: Sunday, November 18, 3-10 p.m.
Where: Taj II Lounge and Event Space, 48 W. 21st St.
Admission: Free; brunch and beverages for purchase
