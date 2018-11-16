FOOD & DRINK

3 festive brunch parties in New York City this weekend

Solomon and Kuff. | Photo: Christian F./Yelp

By Hoodline
When it comes to food and drink, there's plenty to do in New York City this weekend. From bottomless brunch to Friendsgiving, here's how to add some flavor to your social calendar.

---

Scorpio Sting Brunch & Day Party at Taj II





Celebrate the scorpios in your life at Taj II. Enjoy free admission until 5 p.m., $40 prix fixe bottomless brunch and two-for-one drink specials until 6 p.m.

When: Saturday, November 17, 2-10 p.m.
Where: Taj II Lounge and Event Space, 48 W. 21st St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Friendsgiving Brunch Fete at Solomon & Kuff





Join Feteccini's Friendsgiving brunch party this Sunday at Solomon & Kuff. DJ Commish, DJ Jelani, DJ Ronniestylez will provide the beats, and guests are encouraged to bring toiletries and non-perishable items that will be donated to support Trinidad's disaster relief efforts.

When: Sunday, November 18, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Where: Solomon & Kuff, 2331 12th Ave.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Pretty Girls Love Brunch & trap music





Head back to Taj II Sunday for another prix fixe brunch menu -- this time with a side of trap music. Entry is free with RSVP for men until 5 p.m. and women until 6 p.m. For $35, enjoy brunch and two hours of bottomless mimosas or Bellinis.

When: Sunday, November 18, 3-10 p.m.
Where: Taj II Lounge and Event Space, 48 W. 21st St.
Admission: Free; brunch and beverages for purchase
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
