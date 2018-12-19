3 food and drink events to plan for in New York City this weekend | Hoodline

3 Hour or 2 Hour Open Bar At The Ainsworth

Ugly Sweater Brunch and Day Party

How Brunch Stole Christmas

Wondering what to do in New York City this weekend? From an open bar to a boozy brunch, here's a rundown of how to enjoy those precious weekend hours before the clock runs down.---RSVP and enter to win a two or three-hour open bar at The Ainsworth. One RSVP guarantees guests a chance at mid-shelf liquor alcoholic drinks. DJ Mad Scientist will be playing.Friday, Dec. 21, 9 p.m.- Saturday, Dec. 22, 12 a.m.The Ainsworth, 122 W. 26th St.FreeEnjoy an ugly sweater brunch party at Le Reve in Manhattan. Brunch comes with an appetizer, a brunch entree and two unlimited hours of mimosas, sangria or bellinis.Saturday, Dec. 22, 2-10 p.m.Le Reve, 125 E. 54th St.Free (RSVP); $100 (Deposit for a Table)Another brunch and day party, this prefixed brunch menu includes an hour of unlimited mimosas. Choose between shrimp and grits, chicken and waffles, steak and eggs, french toast and more.Sunday, Dec. 23, 2-10 p.m.Katra Lounge & Event Space, 217 BoweryFree