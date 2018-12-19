3 food and drink events to plan for in New York City this weekend | Hoodline

FOOD & DRINK

By Hoodline
Wondering what to do in New York City this weekend? From an open bar to a boozy brunch, here's a rundown of how to enjoy those precious weekend hours before the clock runs down.

---

3 Hour or 2 Hour Open Bar At The Ainsworth





RSVP and enter to win a two or three-hour open bar at The Ainsworth. One RSVP guarantees guests a chance at mid-shelf liquor alcoholic drinks. DJ Mad Scientist will be playing.

When: Friday, Dec. 21, 9 p.m.- Saturday, Dec. 22, 12 a.m.
Where: The Ainsworth, 122 W. 26th St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Ugly Sweater Brunch and Day Party





Enjoy an ugly sweater brunch party at Le Reve in Manhattan. Brunch comes with an appetizer, a brunch entree and two unlimited hours of mimosas, sangria or bellinis.

When: Saturday, Dec. 22, 2-10 p.m.
Where: Le Reve, 125 E. 54th St.
Admission: Free (RSVP); $100 (Deposit for a Table)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

How Brunch Stole Christmas





Another brunch and day party, this prefixed brunch menu includes an hour of unlimited mimosas. Choose between shrimp and grits, chicken and waffles, steak and eggs, french toast and more.

When: Sunday, Dec. 23, 2-10 p.m.
Where: Katra Lounge & Event Space, 217 Bowery
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
