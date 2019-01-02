3 food and drink events to plan for in New York City this weekend

Happy Hour AfterWork Fridays

Hangover Brunch

Brunch Booze & Beats 3

If you love to eat and drink, this weekend offers a great chance to explore the world of food and beverage beyond restaurants and bars. From a party brunch to a happy hour celebration, there's plenty to explore and enjoy if you're hungry for something new.---This free happy hour celebration in an enclosed climate controlled rooftop and outdoor heated deck includes specials on drinks, table reservations and music by DJs. A business casual dress code is enforced.Friday, January 4, 5-11 p.m.High Bar NYC, 346 W. 40th St..FreeIf you're feeling under the weather, enjoy this special brunch at Jimmy's NYC in Midtown. The brunch includes a pre-fixed menu and unlimited mimosas, sangria and billini's for two hours.Saturday, January 5, 2 p.m.- Wednesday, May 1, 10 p.m.Jimmy's NYC, 156 W. 38th St..FreeThis brunch includes a pre-fixed menu featuring shrimp and grits, steak and eggs, crab cakes and an hour of unlimited mimosas. An open bar is also included from 4-5 p.m.Sunday, January 6, 2-10 p.m.Katra Lounge & Event Space, 217 Bowery.Free (2pm brunch seating); Free (3pm brunch seating)