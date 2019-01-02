FOOD & DRINK

3 food and drink events to plan for in New York City this weekend

High Bar NYC. | Photo: Alexis M./Yelp

By Hoodline
If you love to eat and drink, this weekend offers a great chance to explore the world of food and beverage beyond restaurants and bars. From a party brunch to a happy hour celebration, there's plenty to explore and enjoy if you're hungry for something new.

---

Happy Hour AfterWork Fridays





This free happy hour celebration in an enclosed climate controlled rooftop and outdoor heated deck includes specials on drinks, table reservations and music by DJs. A business casual dress code is enforced.

When: Friday, January 4, 5-11 p.m.
Where: High Bar NYC, 346 W. 40th St..
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Hangover Brunch





If you're feeling under the weather, enjoy this special brunch at Jimmy's NYC in Midtown. The brunch includes a pre-fixed menu and unlimited mimosas, sangria and billini's for two hours.

When: Saturday, January 5, 2 p.m.- Wednesday, May 1, 10 p.m.
Where: Jimmy's NYC, 156 W. 38th St..
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Brunch Booze & Beats 3





This brunch includes a pre-fixed menu featuring shrimp and grits, steak and eggs, crab cakes and an hour of unlimited mimosas. An open bar is also included from 4-5 p.m.

When: Sunday, January 6, 2-10 p.m.
Where: Katra Lounge & Event Space, 217 Bowery.
Admission: Free (2pm brunch seating); Free (3pm brunch seating)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
