3 food and drink events worth seeking out in New York City this weekend

Soul Revel Brunch Party

NY Indonesian Food Bazaar New Year Edition

Sip N Spades Brooklyn

Wondering what to do in New York City this weekend? From a brunch party to spades tournament, here's a rundown of how to enjoy those precious weekend hours before the clock runs down.---Join this brunch party with music by DJ Monday Blue, DJ CK1 and other guest DJs spinning a mix of reggae, afro beats and more. Drink specials like rum punch and mimosas are available.Saturday, January 12, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.The Slope Lounge, 837 Union St.FreeCelebrate the new year with authentic Indonesian food. Some dishes include Bakso (meatballs), Nasi Kuning (rice), Klepon (rice cake) and more.Saturday, January 12, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.St. James's Parish House, 8407 Broadway.FreeCome socialize and play dominos, ping pong, Connect Four and Jenga while enjoying complimentary cocktails and tapas plates. Arrive early and join a round robin spades tournament.Saturday, January 12, 5-9:30 p.m.23 Beadel St.$30 (General Admission); $30 (Spades Tournament + Gen. Admission)