3 food and drink events worth seeking out in New York City this weekend

Soul Revel Brunch Party
Join this brunch party with music by DJ Monday Blue, DJ CK1 and other guest DJs spinning a mix of reggae, afro beats and more. Drink specials like rum punch and mimosas are available.
When: Saturday, January 12, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Where: The Slope Lounge, 837 Union St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
NY Indonesian Food Bazaar New Year Edition
Celebrate the new year with authentic Indonesian food. Some dishes include Bakso (meatballs), Nasi Kuning (rice), Klepon (rice cake) and more.
When: Saturday, January 12, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Where: St. James's Parish House, 8407 Broadway.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Sip N Spades Brooklyn
Come socialize and play dominos, ping pong, Connect Four and Jenga while enjoying complimentary cocktails and tapas plates. Arrive early and join a round robin spades tournament.
When: Saturday, January 12, 5-9:30 p.m.
Where: 23 Beadel St.
Admission: $30 (General Admission); $30 (Spades Tournament + Gen. Admission)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets