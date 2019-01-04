FOOD & DRINK

3 food and drink events worth seeking out in New York City this weekend

By Hoodline
Wondering what to do in New York City this weekend? From a brunch party to spades tournament, here's a rundown of how to enjoy those precious weekend hours before the clock runs down.

---

Soul Revel Brunch Party





Join this brunch party with music by DJ Monday Blue, DJ CK1 and other guest DJs spinning a mix of reggae, afro beats and more. Drink specials like rum punch and mimosas are available.

When: Saturday, January 12, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Where: The Slope Lounge, 837 Union St.
Admission: Free
NY Indonesian Food Bazaar New Year Edition





Celebrate the new year with authentic Indonesian food. Some dishes include Bakso (meatballs), Nasi Kuning (rice), Klepon (rice cake) and more.

When: Saturday, January 12, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Where: St. James's Parish House, 8407 Broadway.
Admission: Free
Sip N Spades Brooklyn





Come socialize and play dominos, ping pong, Connect Four and Jenga while enjoying complimentary cocktails and tapas plates. Arrive early and join a round robin spades tournament.

When: Saturday, January 12, 5-9:30 p.m.
Where: 23 Beadel St.
Admission: $30 (General Admission); $30 (Spades Tournament + Gen. Admission)
