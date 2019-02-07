3 fun food and drink events in New York City this weekend

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Cooking Class with Thermomix
First up, the makers of the "all-in-one" kitchen appliance Thermonix are offering a free class to share how to use the food-processor, blender, steamer, kneader, etc. On Saturday, pick up some tips and techniques to make the most of the tool, plus get recipes and sample some results.
When: Saturday, Feb. 9, 2-4 p.m.
Where: ICE Institute of Culinary Education, 225 Liberty St., Floor 3, Room 33
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to register
Junzi Chinese New Year Market
Next, Chinese New Year celebrations continue with a pop-up market at the fast-casual Chinese joint Junzi Kitchen. Guests can shop for gifts designed by Chop Suey Club, enjoy bubble milk tea from Luv Tea and savor tanghulu, the northern Chinese skewered candied fruit.
When: Saturday, Feb. 9, 2-6 p.m.
Where: Junzi Kitchen, 170 Bleecker St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to register
Galentine's Day at Monarch Rooftop
Finally, ladies, leave your partner or dating app behind and celebrate "Galentine's Day" at the Monarch Rooftop Lounge. Simply savor food and drinks with your friends, or get participatory with activities like rosecco pong and hairstyling.
When: Sunday, Feb. 10, 1-4 p.m.
Where: Monarch Rooftop, 71 W. 35th St.
Admission: $35
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets