FOOD & DRINK

3 mouthwatering events in NYC this weekend

Photo: Rebecca Matthews/Unsplash

By Hoodline
When it comes to food and drink, there's plenty to do in New York City this weekend. From a free rose tasting to an all-you-can-eat crab festival, here's how to add some flavor to your social calendar.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

Rose Review at Union Square Wine & Spirits





Learn how to rose all day the right way at the Rose Review at Union Square Wine & Spirits. The shop will pop nearly two dozen bottles -- including some 2018 favorites -- for you to taste. Featured bottles will be discounted, so you can stock up on your favorite finds.

When: Saturday, June 16, 2-5 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Brewers' Row tour at Evergreens Cemetery





Just a handful of tickets remain for the historical brew tours at Evergreens Cemetery this weekend.

Guests will stroll through the cemetery's "Brewers' Row" to learn about the beer barons who operated at the center of Brooklyn's thriving brewing industry throughout the 19th and 20th centuries and view their lavish mausoleums. Then, after the tour, the group will taste a selection of brews provided by Brooklyn Brewery.

When: Saturday, June 16, 3-4:30 p.m. and 4:30-6 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

CrabFest at Bar 13





Chow down on crustaceans at Bar 13's rooftop CrabFest this Sunday afternoon. Tickets come with all-you-can-eat crab legs, cakes, mac and cheese, and curry, as well as access to the open bar hosted by Patron and Dusse, and live DJ sets through the night.

When: Sunday, June 17, 2-10 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Pumpkin Spice is back! Starbucks announces return date
Chelsea's new pop-up museum Candytopia is turning up the sweet
Oak Tuscan Truffle Restaurant brings flavorful fungus to the West Village
Animal crackers go free!
Taco Bell testing fries with world's hottest pepper
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Daughter saves mother who was pushed in front of moving train
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
More News