3 new businesses to check out in Harlem

Paint N Pour
2080 Frederick Douglass Blvd.
Paint N Pour is a paint and sip spot.
The price of admission includes an open bar and art supplies. Bites are available for purchase. Try the jerk chicken empanadas, the Buffalo cauliflower or the beef sliders. Instructors are on hand to help with your painting. Leave with your very own work of art.
Paint N Pour currently holds 3.5 stars out of 21 reviews on Yelp, indicating fair reviews.
Channelle R., who reviewed it on Sept. 30, said, "Great time with Erica the instructor and Naomi the bartender! We attended for a birthday event and had an amazing time. The music was great! Erica was attentive and explained what we had to do with ease and friendliness. We felt like family here."
And Yelper Lorraine T. wrote, "Lit! That sums up my experience. My friend and I came here on a Thursday night and had such a good time. Our instructor was awesome! "
Paint N Pour is open from 7:30 p.m.-midnight on Wednesday, 5 p.m.-midnight on Thursday and Friday, and 1 p.m.-midnight on weekends. (It's closed on Monday and Tuesday.)
Common Good Harlem
2801 Frederick Douglass Blvd.
Common Good Harlem is a cafe, offering coffee, tea and more.
The business is all about gathering the community for coffee, small bites, workshops and good times. The menu includes baked goods, like croissants and other pastries, along with fritattas, paninis and avocado toast with sunflower seeds and lime relish.
Common Good Harlem currently holds 4.5 stars out of 33 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Sarah P. wrote, "I love this place so much! It's such a great addition to the neighborhood. I am so thankful that I can walk down the block to enjoy a delicious cup of coffee and one of their fresh pastries while supporting small business."
Nick S. noted, "Common Good is such a wonderful addition to the neighborhood! I had an event here last night and Karina and her staff were wonderfully helpful and accommodating. It was the best way to celebrate my birthday, and they made it possible! But it's not just a great event space: the coffee is fantastic, the staff is so kind and welcoming, and the ambiance is so charming. I come in all the time and can't say enough good things about it. "
Common Good Harlem is open from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on weekends.
Breakjuicery
132 Edgecombe Ave.
BreakJuicery is a spot to score juice and smoothies and more.
The business has locations in Philadelphia and Long Island City as well. Fresh-pressed juices include the PhytoFuel, made with spinach, kale, green lettuce, parsley, Granny Smith apples, lemon and ginger.
BreakJuicery's current Yelp rating of four stars out of eight reviews indicates positive attention from users.
Yelper Karen M. wrote, "I visited their Long Island City location last night (I think it used to be called something else) and had a Phytofuel and itwas just perfect! It was like a full meal in a cup. All the greens I love in one delicious drink that was also filling, even though it was just a juice."
And Johny Q. wrote, "I had the Reboot (with a little kale thrown in) and it was perfectly mixed. I love ginger, but so many places either don't put in enough or put in way too much. It not only overpowers, but burns. Same with lemon. Too much and it hurts, not enough and it gets lost. Not here!"
BreakJuicery is open from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.