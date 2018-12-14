3 new businesses to check out in Hell's Kitchen | Hoodline

---
Giardino 54 Giardino
400 1/2 W. 54th St.
Photo: dorian g./Yelp
Giardino 54 Giardino is a wine bar, cocktail bar and Italian spot.
The restaurant serves classic Italian dishes. Try the gnocchi with gorgonzola cheese and walnuts, the tomato, burrata and basil bruschetta or the risotto with mushrooms. (View the full menu here.)
Giardino 54 Giardino currently holds 4.5 stars out of 11 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Michelle D., who reviewed Giardino 54 Giardino on November 11, wrote, "It's a small, intimate establishment, and we had no problem getting a table. The bar looks perfect for meeting up with a friend for drinks. We started with the chef's choice meat and cheese platter, and it was phenomenal."
Yelper Nick D. wrote, "Their micro kitchen turns out some amazing food! The bruschetta sampler was very tasty, especially the mushroom one. The rosemary old fashioned was perfect. The wine list was very reasonably priced."
Giardino 54 Giardino is open from 4 p.m.-midnight on Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, 4 p.m.-1 a.m. on Thursday and 4 p.m.-2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Nittis
523 Ninth Ave.
Photo: danielle g./Yelp
Nittis is a cocktail bar and Italian spot.
The restaurant serves brunch, dinner and late-night foods. For brunch, try the lemon ricotta pancakes with blueberry compote. For dinner, the grilled branzino stuffed with fennel, sage and orange. And for late-night, try the olive tapenade bruschetta with balsamic reduction. (View the menus here.)
Nittis is finding its way with patrons. It currently holds 3.5 stars out of 11 reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Shannon H., who reviewed Nittis on December 9, wrote, "We ordered the mussels, arugula salad, Brussels sprouts and a pasta dish between the three of us. Everything was exceptional!"
Nittis is open from 11 a.m.-midnight on Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-2 a.m. on Friday and 10:30 a.m.-2 a.m. on weekends.
Red Poke
885 Eighth Ave.
Photo: raymond p./Yelp
Red Poke is a Korean and pan Asian spot, offering poke and more.
This is the second location to Red Poke's original Midtown West spot. Choose to create your own poke bowl or try one of the signature bowls. Try the waikiki bowl with Atlantic salmon, cucumber, pickled radishes and more. Or the hell's veggie with grilled cremini mushrooms, cucumber, edamame and more. (View the menu here.)
Red Poke's current rating of 4.5 stars out of 12 reviews on Yelp indicates positive attention from users.
Yelper Carol L., who reviewed Red Poke on October 10, wrote, "The food is good. Red Poke has a ton of Korean protein options from bulgogi beef to spicy pork. They have two raw fish options (tuna and salmon) and other cooked options like grilled salmon, shrimp, cremini mushrooms, chicken, etc."
Red Poke is open from 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.