3 new businesses to check out in Midtown

Little Roma Pizza
982 Second Ave.
Photo: thomas s./Yelp
Little Roma Pizza is an Italian spot.
The restaurant offers pizza, calzones, salads and more. Try the Vodka Pizza with mozzarella, basil and vodka sauce, or opt for the buffalo chicken calzone with blue cheese and mozzarella. (View the full menu here.)
Little Roma Pizza's current Yelp rating of 3.5 stars out of three reviews indicates the newcomer is finding its way, but it's still early days.
Yelper Thomas S., who reviewed Little Roma Pizza on Feb. 25, wrote, "I ordered a large pie, half pepperoni and half sausage and a side order of meatballs. The meatballs were excellent, with a good sauce and flavor. The pizza was also pretty good."
Etrog
122 E. 58th St.
Photo: etrog/Yelp
Etrog is a kosher spot.
The restaurant offers falafel, empanadas, spring rolls and more. It serves a ribeye steak sandwich with lettuce, tomato and onion, as well as a brisket barbecue sandwich served as either a wrap or a baguette. (Check out the menu here.)
Etrog's current rating of 3.5 stars out of three reviews on Yelp indicates a mixed response from visitors.
Yelper Yossi L. wrote, "This spot has one of the most delicious shawarma I've ever had in the city."
Etrog is open from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Friday. (It's closed on Saturday.)
Dubu Maru
34 W. 32nd St., Floor 2
Photo: dubu maru/Yelp
Dubu Maru is a Korean restaurant.
Dubu Maru offers a beef tofu stew with carrot, onion and beef stock, an eel rolled omelette with egg and cucumber, a wild vegetable bibimbap with sliced radish, fried kelp and bean sprout and more. (View the menu here.)
Dubu Maru's current rating of four stars out of 32 reviews on Yelp indicates positive attention from users.
Yelper Stephen J., who reviewed Dubu Maru on March 10, wrote, "The highlight for us was the Perilla Soybean Stew, which is hard to describe but is sesame-like in flavor. Go for the Wild Vegetable Bibimbap."
Dubu Maru is open from 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. daily.
---
