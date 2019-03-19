Food & Drink

3 new businesses to check out in Midtown

Little Roma Pizza. | Photo: Thomas S./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to discover the newest businesses to open in Midtown? From a pizza place to a Korean spot, read on for the newest destinations to debut in this area of New York City.

Little Roma Pizza




982 Second Ave.

Photo: thomas s./Yelp

Little Roma Pizza is an Italian spot.

The restaurant offers pizza, calzones, salads and more. Try the Vodka Pizza with mozzarella, basil and vodka sauce, or opt for the buffalo chicken calzone with blue cheese and mozzarella. (View the full menu here.)

Little Roma Pizza's current Yelp rating of 3.5 stars out of three reviews indicates the newcomer is finding its way, but it's still early days.

Yelper Thomas S., who reviewed Little Roma Pizza on Feb. 25, wrote, "I ordered a large pie, half pepperoni and half sausage and a side order of meatballs. The meatballs were excellent, with a good sauce and flavor. The pizza was also pretty good."

Etrog




122 E. 58th St.


Photo: etrog/Yelp

Etrog is a kosher spot.

The restaurant offers falafel, empanadas, spring rolls and more. It serves a ribeye steak sandwich with lettuce, tomato and onion, as well as a brisket barbecue sandwich served as either a wrap or a baguette. (Check out the menu here.)

Etrog's current rating of 3.5 stars out of three reviews on Yelp indicates a mixed response from visitors.

Yelper Yossi L. wrote, "This spot has one of the most delicious shawarma I've ever had in the city."

Etrog is open from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Friday. (It's closed on Saturday.)

Dubu Maru




34 W. 32nd St., Floor 2


Photo: dubu maru/Yelp

Dubu Maru is a Korean restaurant.

Dubu Maru offers a beef tofu stew with carrot, onion and beef stock, an eel rolled omelette with egg and cucumber, a wild vegetable bibimbap with sliced radish, fried kelp and bean sprout and more. (View the menu here.)

Dubu Maru's current rating of four stars out of 32 reviews on Yelp indicates positive attention from users.

Yelper Stephen J., who reviewed Dubu Maru on March 10, wrote, "The highlight for us was the Perilla Soybean Stew, which is hard to describe but is sesame-like in flavor. Go for the Wild Vegetable Bibimbap."

Dubu Maru is open from 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. daily.
---

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
food & drinknew york cityhoodline
TOP STORIES
2 dead after car crashes through railing, plunges into water
Wayward cow corralled on NYC highway rescued by sanctuary
2 dead when Florida-to-NYC charter bus overturns in Virginia
Bronx father to be charged in 1-month-old baby's death
97-year-old WWII veteran proud to still be working at NJ store
Teen who shoved friend off bridge pleads guilty
Patriots owner Robert Kraft offered plea deal in prostitution case
Show More
'Honey Boo Boo' TV star 'Mama June' arrested in Alabama
NYPD rolls out pilot program, won't respond to every accident
Probe into sexting, nude photo solicitation at Westchester school
Dispute leads to chase, deadly crash on Long Island
Man who served 7 years for robbery found not guilty at retrial
More TOP STORIES News