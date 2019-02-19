3 new businesses to check out in the Upper East Side

Bombay Chowk
1378 First Ave.
Photo: bombay chowk/Yelp
Bombay Chowk is a new spot serving North and South Indian cuisine.
The restaurant offers a vast menu, ranging from soups and salads to entrees featuring veggies, seafood or meat, including lamb, goat and chicken. Look for options like grilled artichokes with cream, vinegar and yogurt sauce; pinwheel vegetable samosas; shrimp with pickling masala; and dim sum-style biryani rice dishes. (View the full menu here.)
Bombay Chowk's current rating of four stars out of 37 reviews on Yelp indicates positive attention from users.
Yelper Joanna G., who reviewed Bombay Chowk on Feb. 9, wrote, "One unexpected bonus was that there was rice with each entree. Their portions are HUGE, and my friends and I all felt super full. We got the butter chicken (super yummy), saag paneer and the chicken manchurian. The only one I wouldn't order again is the chicken manchurian, which ended up just being a few meatballs in some liquid sauce."
Lisa F. noted, "Magical Indian wonderland! New gem Upper East Side with fantastic food and an eye candy experience that had me taking photos nonstop. Perfect place for a romantic date."
Bombay Chowk is open from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5 p.m.-10:30 p.m. daily.
305 Fitness
1440 Third Ave.
Photo: 305 Fitness/Yelp
Newcomer 305 Fitness offers group cardio dance classes. This is its third location in NYC, and it also boasts locations in Washington D.C., Los Angeles and Boston.
305 Fitness's current Yelp rating of four stars out of five reviews indicates positive attention from users.
Yelper Michelle L., who reviewed 305 Fitness on Jan. 21, wrote, "For those unfamiliar with the format, it's an intense dance cardio workout broken down into 30 minutes of cardio, five-minute toning (either arms, legs, abs or butt depending on the day), five-minute sprint (usually some variation of high knees, fast feet, jumping jacks, etc.), 10 minutes of hip-hop and a five-minute cool-down stretch."
Jaimee A. noted, "This is Zumba on steroids!The locker room is fairly big and clean, as are the bathrooms. There is one exercise room but it is huge! The music is loud, and the instructors are super perky. There is a lot of twerking and posing but there is also a lot of sweating and toning."
305 Fitness is open from 6:30 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday, 7 a.m.-10 p.m. on Tuesday, 5:30 a.m.-10 p.m. on Wednesday, 6 a.m.-9 p.m. on Thursday, 5:30 a.m.-9 p.m. on Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday and 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday.
Maison Bangkok
355 E. 78th St.
Photo: maison bangkok/Yelp
Maison Bangkok is a new Thai spot.
The restaurant offers a lineup of authentic Thai dishes, including soups and salads, curries, rice and noodle dishes, and woks. Popular selections so far include pad Thai, stuffed crab rangoon and the stir-fried udon kee mao noodles.
Yelp users are excited about Maison Bangkok, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 34 reviews on the site.
Yelper Chris E., who reviewed Maison Bangkok on Jan. 4, wrote, "So far I've had the panang, red and massaman curries, and they've always been on point. They are tasty, fresh and with just the right amount of spice. The panang curry has pumpkin in it, which puts an exciting twist on an old favorite. I'd even go so far to say the curries from Maison Bangkok are my favorite ones in NYC."
Yelper Vinisha P. wrote, "New favorite Thai restaurant in the city! The ambiance is beyond charming, and the service is wonderful. The food was fresh, tasty and reasonably priced ... The red curry is to die for!"
Maison Bangkok is open from noon-10:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and noon-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
---
