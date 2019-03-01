3 new chicken shops to check out in New York City

Maura's Rotisserie
353 W. 14th St., Chelsea
Photo: ryan g./Yelp
Maura's Rotisserie is a Latin American chicken shop in the Gansevoort Market.
The eatery offers rotisserie chicken marinated in Peruvian beer. Order a half or a whole chicken and choose from a variety of sides, including hand-cut fries, Peruvian fried rice with red peppers, scallions and egg, fried Brussels sprouts and more. (View the full menu here.)
With a five-star Yelp rating out three reviews, Maura's Rotisserie has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Ross F., who reviewed Maura's Rotisserie on Feb. 23, wrote, "Excellent flavor and texture on the white and dark meat. The fried Brussels sprouts are the best side I tried. They're crispy and delicious but quite salty. The roasted root vegetables and chaufa rice are also solid. Delivery was fast and friendly."
Yelper Ryan G. wrote, "This rotisserie chicken is insanely good. Peruvian, seasoned to perfection. Super crispy skin, yet tons of moisture in the meat. Also, the Peruvian fried rice is something to try. Real nice flavor, and it won't disappoint."
Maura's Rotisserie is open from noon-8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and noon-8:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Chirp
369 W. 34th St., Chelsea-Flatiron
Photo: chirp/Yelp
Chirp is another new Latin American destination specializing in rotisserie chicken.
In addition to serving quarter, half and whole chickens, it offers dishes like a shredded chicken sandwich with Peruvian pepper cream and potato; a rotisserie chicken salad featuring grapes, potato, walnuts and a jalapeno aioli; and a beef stir-fry sandwich. (Check out the menu here.)
With a 4.5-star rating out of 47 reviews on Yelp, Chirp has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Christine R., who reviewed Chirp on Jan. 10, wrote, "I never heard of salchipapas before, but basically it's fried chicken hot dogs with French fries. I decided to try it one day, and it was really good. The portion is enough for two people, and it's definitely worth trying."
Mihael K. noted, "Chirp is a fairly small location, but it has a very cozy feel. Everything was really great! I tried the Chirp salad, the beef stir-fry, Peruvian fried rice, yuca, plantains and rotisserie chicken. Everything that I had was very good, but my favorites by far were the beef stir-fry (absolutely delicious!) and the plantains. The portions for everything were really big, and the prices very cheap."
Chirp is open from 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
Pelicana Chicken
1 Greene Ave., Fort Greene
Photo: danbee h./Yelp
And then there's Pelicana Chicken, offering rotisserie chicken, Korean fried chicken, grilled and fried chicken wings, and more in Fort Greene.
The restaurant has several locations around NYC, including Flushing, Astoria and Sunnyside. Try the crispy chicken sandwich with lettuce, tomato, onion and jalapeno; the grilled chicken wings with a spicy barbecue sauce; or the original fried chicken with a corn salad side. (View the menu here.)
With a four-star Yelp rating out of 38 reviews on Yelp, Pelicana Chicken has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Sarkazz V., who was one of the first users to visit Pelicana Chicken on Feb. 22, wrote, "Great food! Get the chicken! The service was great and quick. I've been to several locations, and this by far is my favorite."
Yelper Mary P. wrote, "We got crispy chicken wings with a side of the hot sauce. The chicken comes with corn salad (meh) and radish daikon. There are Korean dishes available also. Not the most amazing truffle fries I've had, but they're very crispy, and the spicy mayo on the side is a good touch."
Pelicana Chicken is open from 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. and 5 p.m.-1 a.m. from Sunday through Thursday, and 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. and 5 p.m.-2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.
---
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.