3 new gastropubs in New York City that will rock your world

Richmond Republic
4459 Amboy Road, Eltingville
Photo: Jean C./Yelp
Richmond Republic is a traditional American gastropub and sports bar. Located at 4459 Amboy Road in Eltingville, it's the work of restaurateur Carmine Gualtieri and consulting chef John Sierp, per Staten Island Live.
On the menu, look for creative versions of American comfort food like the French onion grilled cheese, with both caramelized and fried onions plus gruyere and Swiss cheese; or the burrata burger, with local burrata, arugula pesto and roasted red peppers on a brioche bun. (See the full menu here.)
Signature cocktails include the house special Richmond Cup, with Aviation gin, muddled cucumber, Pimm's No.1, fresh lemon juice and soda.
Yelp users are generally positive about Richmond Republic, which currently holds four stars out of 42 reviews on the site.
Yelper Gabriela V., who reviewed Richmond Republic on October 2, wrote, "Chicken nachos had a ton of flavor and that cheese sauce was amazing! I had the turkey burger and fries with the beer cheese sauce floater and it was another hit with me."
"The freshly baked giant pretzel... absolutely stole the show. It was so hot, nice and buttery, came with three dipping options," added Yelper Julianna M., but thought the fish tacos "would benefit from a little extra sauce."
Versa
218 W. 35th St., Floor 5, Midtown
Photo: Versa/Yelp
Versa is a New American gastropub and cocktail bar on the rooftop of the Renaissance hotel at 218 W. 35th St. The all-day establishment, which has both indoor and outdoor seating, offers cocktails, beer and wine as well as a full food menu.
During dinner hours, look for small plates like New York-made burrata with fresh figs, pickled watermelon rinds and vincotto; and entrees like steak frites, with chimichurri, French fries and baby arugula salad. (You can check out the full menu at the restaurant's website here.)
At the bar, expect signature cocktails like the C'est La Vie, with gin, mint, lime, Angostura bitters, and simple syrup. On tap is a house-brewed pale ale with kelso as well as a Left Hand Nitro Milk Stout from Colorado.
With a four-star rating out of 28 reviews on Yelp, Versa has stayed consistent since our initial report.
"The crispy burrata appetizer was absolutely divine and the vodka sauce it was served with was literally some of the best vodka sauce I've ever had. We really liked the cherry peppers served with it too," Yelper Jessica G. wrote of the food. "A great date night spot... Really really nice atmosphere."
"Excellent prompt service," Michael H. noted. Despite some complaints about the noise level, the "blistered shishito peppers with roasted tomatoes were nice and tasty with the right amount of salt and oil."
Versa is open from 7 a.m.-midnight daily.
The Queensboro
80-02 Northern Blvd., Jackson Heights
Photo: Jando S./Yelp
The Queensboro, a New American gastropub and brunch spot in Jackson Heights, has been open since May at 80-02 Northern Blvd. The dinner- and brunch-only spot is the project of Tony Liu, Michael Fuquay and Dudley Stewart.
The taphouse offers small plates like garlic clam bread and large plates like steak with roasted radishes and anchovy butter. It also serves brunch on weekends, featuring such fare as a rye flatbread with smoked salmon and beets. (You can check out the full menu here.)
With a 4.5-star Yelp rating out of 82 reviews on Yelp, The Queensboro has remained extremely popular since we first noticed it trending.
Yelper Franny A., who reviewed the new spot on August 25, enthused, "The amazing bread is gratis and an in-house baker creates a malty rye mix. ... Perfectly seared seabass in a killer sauce."
"The duck breast was superb as well as the rigatoni caponata, which was amazing," Yelper Jedsada Y. added. "Pizzas come in thin crust. Perfect!"
The Queensboro is open from 5 p.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 5 p.m.-11 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5 p.m.-11 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5 p.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday.