3 new Japanese restaurants to check out in NYC

Katana Kitten
531 Hudson St., West Village
Photo: mike c./Yelp
Katana Kitten is a Japanese restaurant and cocktail bar in West Village.
The kitchen whips up small bites, sandwiches and skewers. Try the charred Japanese eggplant appetizer with crunchy shallots and peanuts; the grilled cheese sandwich with muenster, parmesan dust, nor and sesame; or the fujimi crispy chicken skewer with a soy-garlic and sake marinade. (Check out the full menu here.)
Katana Kitten currently holds 4.5 stars out of 18 reviews on Yelp, indicating a good response from visitors so far.
Yelper Mike C., who was one of the first users to visit Katana Kitten on July 26, wrote, "This is another one of those bars that is worth going to just for the great food alone. I tried the Nori Fries ($7), which is a big portion of perfectly crunchy crinkle cuts, the Fujimi Crispy Chicken Skewer ($8) and the Fra'mani Mortadella Katsu Sando ($15), a great version of those Japanese milk bread sandwiches with some really salty crispy mortadella."
Isabel R. noted, "Super attentive and friendly service, delicious eats and cool drinks. The grilled cheese sando with seaweed is to die for, as is the pork skewer."
Katana Kitten is open from 4 p.m.-2 a.m. daily.
Ikinari Steak
1007 Lexington Ave., Upper East Side
Photo: ikinari steak lexington ave/Yelp
This fall, Ikinari Steak launched its latest Japanese steakhouse and wine bar on Lexington Avenue in the Upper East Side.
Here, you can watch the chefs cut your meat as you place your order. Choose between ribeye, sirloin, filet and rangiri. Add a side, such as mashed potatoes, salad or garlic pepper rice. And try mochi for dessert. (View the menu here.)
Yelp users are generally positive about Ikinari Steak, which currently holds four stars out of 25 reviews on the site.
Jing Y. noted, "If you're looking for good steak meal that doesn't burn a hole in your wallet, this is the place to check out! The ribeye and sirloin were cooked perfectly and were full of flavor. I would also recommend spending the extra couple of dollars to get the broccoli or the greens to go with it. The servers were also incredibly nice and helpful."
Yelper Sammi K. wrote, "It was reasonably priced, the menu was straightforward, and the steak was of great quality. The fact that they cut off the meat you'll eat in front of you has given extra assurance of quality."
Ikinari Steak is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. daily.
Mori
351 Fifth Ave., Park Slope
Photo: mary f./Yelp
Mori is an Asian fusion, Japanese and French spot in Park Slope.
Try the miso marinated Bering Sea black cod with cauliflower puree, the Korean fried chicken sandwich with a soy-gochujang glaze, or the very red panang curry with dayboat scallops and peanuts. (View the menu here.)
Yelp users are excited about Mori, which currently holds five stars out of 35 reviews on the site.
Yelper Ellie T., who reviewed Mori on Oct. 7, wrote, "The restaurant is not very big, but they have an outside sitting area. We started off with the pan fried gyoza (pork), which was delicious. Fresh and crisp, and I loved the fresh chiles on top! Then we got the scallops, which were cooked to perfection. So tender and fresh!"
Yelper Ken N. wrote, "Excellent restaurant that specializes in donburi bowls but offers a lot more than that. I ordered the Korean Fried Oyakodonburi, and it's the best donburi bowl I've had since my visit in Japan. It's an interesting take on the fried chicken, as the double frying creates a crisp, craggy crust. The chicken's moisture was totally locked in and the onsen egg nicely covered all of the rice."
Mori is open from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. and 6 p.m.-10 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday, and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. and 6 p.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Monday.)