3 new Mexican eateries to try in New York City

El Encanto De Lola
175 Lenox Ave., Harlem
Photo: El Encanto De Lola 2/Yelp
El Encanto De Lola is a Mexican restaurant and bar. This is the second location for the restaurant, with the original on 113th Street.
Look for the carnitas burrito in a flour tortilla with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, onion and more, or opt for the sopa de tortilla, with chicken, tortilla strips, cheese, avocado and cilantro. Brunch is served on weekends from noon-4 p.m. (View the full menu here.)
El Encanto De Lola's current rating of 3.5 stars out of eight reviews on Yelp indicates the newcomer is finding its way, but it's still early days.
Yelper Ashley W., who visited the eatery on Jan. 11, wrote, "So good! The menu is very similar to the original location, which I thought was great. I tried the enchiladas poblanas with shredded beef. The beef was cooked to perfection. I also enjoyed two tasty cocktails, one mixed with Concord grape juice, mezcal and topped with champagne. It was tasty and well made."
Yelper Rudy M. wrote, "The food options are great but depending on your Mexican food profile, your critique will vary. Personal favorites are fish tacos, shrimp tacos, queso fundido with chorizo, any quesadilla and the margaritas. The service is friendly."
El Encanto De Lola 2 is open from 4-10 p.m. on Monday-Wednesday, noon-11 p.m. on Thursday-Saturday and 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday.
Taqueria Sinaloense
113 W. 225th St., Marble Hill
Photo: hanna t./Yelp
Taqueria Sinaloense offers a variety of classic Mexican dishes, including fajitas, arepas, quesadillas and tostadas, as well as a breakfast and juice bar, featuring egg burritos, protein shakes, green shakes and more.
Taqueria Sinaloense has been receiving positive attention with a current rating of 4.5 stars out of four reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Magdalena A., who reviewed the eatery on Nov. 20, wrote, "A great addition to our area. Food never disappoints. Very friendly staff as well. Deliveries always have come in a timely fashion, no complaints on that area either."
Taqueria Sinaloense is open from 8 a.m.-11 p.m. daily.
Dos Toros
1 State St., Financial District
Photo: ruggy j./Yelp
Another new addition is the fast-casual Dos Toros, a growing chain with dozens of locations in New York and Chicago.
It serves up burritos, burrito bowls, salads, quesadillas and tacos. Choose between chicken, steak, pork or seasonal vegetables, and from additional toppings like guacamole, sour cream, verde sauce and more. (Check out the menu here.)
Yelpers are still warming up to the new Dos Toros, which currently holds 3.5 stars out of four reviews.
Ingrid S., who reviewed it on Nov. 16, wrote, "I actually prefer Dos Toros to Chipotle. I think the ingredients are fresher. They stuff their burritos better, and overall taste is better."
Matteo G. noted, "Awesome experience and great food -- even got to try the secret menu nachos that will shortly be released on their menus."
Dos Toros is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on weekdays and noon-9 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)