3 new New York City creperies that will rock your world

Lakou Cafe. | Photo: Julie L./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking for the best new creperies in New York City? One of these spots might be just what you're seeking. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you're in search of a crepe near you.

Madame Poupon


387 Nostrand Ave., Bedford Stuyvesant
Photo: Ava R./Yelp

Madame Poupon is a creperie and French spot, offering desserts, wine and more.

The bistro offers both sweet and savory crepes. For sweet, try the La Chocolat Noir with homemade chocolate ganache and vanilla whipped cream. Savory options include La Green Fairy with absinth-flavored goat cheese, spinach, tomato paste and herbs. The eatery also serves white wine, red wine, rose and cider. (Check out the full menu here.)

With a five-star Yelp rating out of 12 reviews, Madame Poupon has been getting positive attention.

Yelper Sylvia L., who reviewed it on Oct. 14, wrote, "Crepes like you eat them in Brittany! We've been waiting for a spot like this forever! We came here recently for dessert and their crepe batter reminds me of what I had in France. They make their own whip and sauces as well."

Agata M. noted, "It's such a lovely and cozy place! The service was amazing! The food was absolutely delicious, fresh, and even better, everything was handcrafted. ... The crepes were big in size, however, very light, flavorful and filling."

Madame Poupon is open from 5-11 p.m. on Wednesday-Sunday. (It's closed on Monday and Tuesday.)

Cloud 9 Crepes


434 Marcus Garvey Blvd., Bedford Stuyvesant
PHOTO: CLOUD 9 CREPES/YELP

Stop by the recently opened Cloud 9 Crepes for hot crepes and bubble tea.

The eatery serves savory and sweet crepes, salads and paninis. Cloud 9's savory crepes are all gluten-free, like the hummus crepe with artichoke hearts, roasted peppers and red leaf lettuce. The sweet options include an Oreo cheesecake crepe and a chocolate Nutella crepe. And Cloud 9 will make any crepe into a panini using a vegan ciabatta bread. (See the full menu here.)

The creperie is off to a strong start with a current Yelp rating of five stars out of eight reviews.

Yelper Eva B., who reviewed it on Sept. 9, wrote, "Great milk bubble tea and a few other flavors! They have sweet, savory, gluten-free crepes, meat and non-meat. A small menu but a good amount of choices."

E Z. noted, "Amazing smoked salmon crepe, must try! Great atmosphere, cool spot to hang out!"

Cloud 9 Crepes is open from noon-8 p.m. on Tuesday-Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)

Lakou Cafe


195 Utica Ave., Crown Heights
Photo: Jonathan D./Yelp

Another newcomer, Lakou Cafe is a juicery, creperie and kava bar.

The cafe features a savory crepe with chickpeas and spinach and a sweet one with strawberry, banana and Nutella. Aside from crepes, the eatery has smoothies, coffee, tea and juice. Try the breakfast smoothie with banana, granola cold brew coffee, cinnamon and almond milk. (View its website here.)

With a current Yelp rating of five stars out of 10 reviews, Lakou Cafe seems to be impressing its customers.

Jeremy K. noted, "Great addition of a creperie to the neighborhood! Nice to see they have a regular game night to keep things fun and interesting."

Yelper Stacy Y. wrote, "Super friendly attentive staff, always helpful and lighten up my mornings. Really delicious baked goods and crepes to pair with your equally delicious coffee."

Lakou Cafe is open from 6 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekdays, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. on Saturday, and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday.
