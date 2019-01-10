FOOD & DRINK

3 new places to savor Chinese fare in New York City

Ke Lai Qin 客來勤. | Photo: David L./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking for your next great Chinese meal in New York City? These new spots will satisfy all your cravings. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you're in the mood for Chinese food.
---

Chino's Rotisserie Chicken


23 Pell St., Chinatown
photo: timothy p./yelp

Chino's Rotisserie Chicken is a chicken shop and Peruvian and Chinese spot.

This Asian-infusion eatery offers chicken dishes prepared in a variety of ways. Try the pollo saltado, a Peruvian stir-fry with chicken, fries, rice and beans. Wings, sandwiches and platters are also available. The restaurant offers a selection of beers and wine.

Yelp users are excited about Chino's Rotisserie Chicken, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 37 reviews on the site.

Eric C. noted, "I decided to check this place out after a friend recommended it. I ordered the ribs and the waiter recommended the Brussels sprouts as a side. I decided to go with it and I'm glad I did."

Chino's Rotisserie Chicken is open from noon-9 p.m. daily.

Ke Lai Qin


37-11 Main St., #21, Flushing
photo: henry m./yelp

Ke Lai Qin is a Chinese spot, offering seafood and more.

Choose between a large selection of seafood and other Chinese favorites like shredded beef with hot peppers. If you're feeling adventurous, the menu features items like spicy fish head, pickled frog and stir-fried pork liver.

Ke Lai Qin currently holds 4.5 stars out of three reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.

Yelper Henry M., who reviewed Ke Lai Qin on November 10, wrote, "Pretty much anything you eat in Flushing is going to be good, but every now and then, you try something that is truly transformative. The fish filets in pickled vegetable soup was one of those dishes."

Ke Lai Qin is open from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.

Legend Chicken


135-15 40th Road, Flushing
Photo: frida c./Yelp

Legend Chicken is a Taiwanese spot, offering chicken wings and fast food.

On the menu, you'll find a variety of Taiwanese-style items like fish roe sausages, chicken gizzards, necks and hearts. The eatery also offers fried chicken wings and shrimp rolls.

Yelp users are excited about Legend Chicken, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 34 reviews on the site.

Yelper Kris Y. wrote, "At the time of ordering, I wasn't able to get the popcorn chicken, so I opted for the bouncing tofu which was just as legit. So good! The tofu had that Taiwanese dry five-spice seasoning."

Legend Chicken is open from noon-8 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and Sunday and noon-9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
