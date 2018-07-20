3 new places to savor falafel in New York City

FOOD & DRINK

If you've got falafel on the brain, you're in luck: we've found the freshest New York City eateries to quell your cravings. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you're in the mood for some falafel.

Falafix


96 Stanton St., Lower East Side
Photo: Mike C./Yelp

Pretty much everything at Falafix, the new vegetarian spot on the Lower East Side, is priced at $5. Classic falafel with freshly baked pita bread with tahini sauce? $5. A slow-cooked egg with guacamole and parsley in pita? Also $5.

The menu also includes customizable salads, bowls of red lentil soup and fries with truffle mayo dipping sauce.

Falafix is off to a promising start with a current Yelp rating of four stars out of six reviews.

Yelper Mike C., who reviewed the eatery on June 25, wrote, "I tried the classic, which is of really great quality especially considering the price point. The pita is fluffy and it's loaded up generously with falafel and toppings."

Paul M. noted, "Falafix is a clean fast-casual food joint that offers a $5 menu. There are a few seating locations within the restaurant, but comes off as a more grab-and-go type place. Service has always been quick and friendly."

Falafix is open from 10 a.m.-11 p.m. on Monday-Wednesday, 10 a.m.-1 a.m. on Thursday and Friday, noon-1 a.m. on Saturday, and noon-10 p.m. on Sunday.

The Chick Shop


805 Third Ave., Midtown East
Photo: The CHick Shop/Yelp

The Chick Shop is serving up Israeli-style street food. There's the sabich sandwich of hummus, eggplant and hard-boiled egg on a whole-wheat pita, along with a salad of greens, feta, roasted pumpkin seeds, olive oil and lemon juice.

The classic falafel comes topped with white cabbage, pickles and tahini. Round out your meal with sides like fried cauliflower, baba ghanoush and marinated beets.

With a five-star rating out of 14 reviews on Yelp, The Chick Shop has been getting positive attention.

Yelper Tulsi M., who reviewed it on May 1, wrote, "This was so good that I'm going back tomorrow. Simple, spicy, damn good falafel pita. Best part? For some odd reason there wasn't a large line here, while all the other food vendors had a long wait."

Lauren B. noted, "The falafel pita and hummus bowl are two of my favorites, and I'm eagerly awaiting the falafel burger, which is a new meal that will be featured shortly. The food is not only authentic, but extremely rich in flavor."

The Chick Shop is open from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on weekdays. (It's closed on weekends.)

Falafel Tanami


1305 E. 17th St., Midwood
Photo: Rebecca A./Yelp

Finally, Falafel Tanami is from the former owner of Famous Pita in Brooklyn. It focuses on the basics: falafel, hummus, sabich and fries. Regulars praise the Middle Eastern authenticity of the crispy falafel crust with a soft inside. Hot sauce is available on the table, so you can customize your experience.

Yelpers are excited about Falafel Tanami, which currently holds five stars out of eight reviews on the site.

Dmitriy E. wrote, "Little hole-in-the-wall place. A family business that serves out-of-this-world falafel. I had a pita here twice filled with about seven crispy falafel balls and other tasty fillings like fried eggplant and hot peppers and of course tahini."

Falafel Tanami is open from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Friday, and 9 p.m.-midnight on Saturday.
