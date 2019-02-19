3 new places to savor French fare in New York City

Le Succulent
291 Fifth Ave., Park Slope-Gowanus
Le Succulent is a French bakery and restaurant serving breakfast through dinner six days a week.
The eatery serves Viennoiseries (French pastries) and a selection of French dishes, like pan-seared salmon with squash puree, a veggie quiche with a mixed green salad, avocado toast with caramelized onions and more. (View the full menu here.)
So far, Le Succulent has one four-star review on Yelp.
Yelper Salome H., who reviewed Le Succulent on Feb. 16, wrote, "Lovely little nook with delicious lunch and brunch options. The crepe Mornay was light and delicious with a lovely bunch of mixed greens dressed with a tasty vinaigrette. The service was friendly and attentive. Great cup of coffee. Wonderful place!"
Le Succulent is open from 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 9:30 a.m.-10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
Oxalis
791 Washington Ave., Crown Heights
Oxalis is a modern French bistro specializing in multi-course prix fixe dinners that change nightly.
Recent seasonal selections have included mushroom pot-au-feu; roasted duck with sweet potato, fig and yogurt; and a dessert featuring caramelized white chocolate, Meyer lemon and spruce.
Oxalis's current rating of five stars out of 25 reviews on Yelp indicates positive attention from users.
Yelper Deepa M., who was one of the first users to visit Oxalis on Jan. 23, wrote, "The scallops with Thai chili was a very refreshing start to our meal. The mushroom pot-au-feu had the most savory taste and was extremely delicious. My favorite was definitely the truffles with creamy farro; it had the perfect elements and just melted in your mouth."
Richard H. noted, "This restaurant is a hidden gem that will soon blow up. It is affordable, accessible and most importantly very delicious. For six courses it's only $60 dollars for amazing French food."
Oxalis is open from 5:30 p.m.-10 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, and 5:30 p.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Monday and Tuesday.)
Vin Sur Vingt
100 Riverside Blvd., Upper West Side
Vin Sur Vingt is a French wine bar and kitchen that's opened its fifth NYC location.
Expect French classics like escargot with a parsley butter sauce, charcuterie plates, open-faced tartine sandwiches, small casserole dishes featuring meats, veggies or seafood and more. (View the full menu here.)
Vin Sur Vingt's current rating of five stars out of seven reviews on Yelp indicates positive attention from users.
Yelper Jack H., who reviewed Vin Sur Vingt on Nov. 29, wrote, "Got the beef tar tar, escargot, BLT and chicken salad. It was really good. Escargot and beef tartar were the highlight."
M-c L. noted, "The wine list was nice, and I'll sure come back soon to try more wine varieties. What stands out for me is the menu, which was longer than expected. All choices were very French, such as charcuterie and cheese selections, croque monsieur and other French classics. Prices were very affordable by New York standards, and we very much enjoyed our meal and time there."
Vin Sur Vingt is open from 4 p.m.-midnight on weekdays and 11 a.m.-midnight on weekends.
