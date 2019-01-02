3 new places to savor Korean fare in New York City

---
Anytime
23 W. 32nd St., Floor 3, Midtown
Photo: star i./Yelp
Anytime is a Korean and New American spot, offering tapas and more.
On the menu, you'll find a variety of small Korean-fusion dishes like the Sundae with Korean blood sausage, doeanjang (soybean paste), wild sesame and Korean chives. The restaurant also offers a selection of beers, rice wine and soju, a Korean liquor.
Anytime's current Yelp rating of five stars out of 46 reviews indicates positive attention from users.
Yelper Ella Z., who reviewed Anytime on December 8, said, "We ordered the bossam, squid ink chicken, tteokbokki and spicy seafood soup. Everything was on point!"
Anytime is open from 5:30 p.m.-2:30 a.m. on Monday-Thursday and Sunday and 5:30 p.m.-3:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Drunken Chicken
25-30 Broadway, Long Island City
Photo: monica d./Yelp
Drunken Chicken is a chicken shop and Korean spot, offering chicken wings and more.
This spot specializes in Korean fried chicken, including wings and drumsticks with a selection of sauces like sweet and spicy, soy garlic and soy ginger. Appetizers include french fires with truffle oil, kimchi pancakes and spicy pork belly.
Drunken Chicken currently holds four stars out of 31 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Melissa W. wrote, "I just had a fabulous lunch delivered from Drunken Chicken! I ordered the spicy chicken sandwich with spicy mayo. It was delicious, perfectly crispy and not greasy."
Drunken Chicken is open from 11 a.m.-12:30 a.m. on Monday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-1:30 a.m. on Friday-Sunday.
TSAoCAA
773 59th St., Borough Park
Photo: moses l./Yelp
TSAoCAA is a Korean spot, offering desserts and bubble tea.
Choose between a large selection of teas, milkshakes and desserts like the French toffee pudding, Japanese matcha tofu or the taro round dessert with either brown sugar syrup, jasmine milk tea or ruby milk tea. The menu also features Korean-style fried chicken.
Yelp users are still warming up to TSAoCAA, which currently holds three stars out of 26 reviews on the site.
Yelper Edmond H., wrote, "These are some of the best wings I've had in a while. It's definitely better than most of the generic fried chicken fast food chains. It's a really nice spot to get some bubble tea and fried chicken."
TSAoCAA is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. daily.