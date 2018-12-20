3 new places to savor Mediterranean fare in New York City | Hoodline

Benno
7 E. 27th St., Flatiron
Photo: benno/Yelp
Benno is a Mediterranean restaurant that offers three-, four- and five-course meals.
Choose from the foie gras with turnips and pistachio-date brik; the veal chop with sweetbreads, epeautre and bearnaise reduction; or the skate almondine with peeky toe crab mousse, almonds, butternut squash and brown butter. (View the menu here.)
Benno's current Yelp rating of five stars out of three reviews indicates positive attention from diners.
Yelper Ellie C., who reviewed it on November 30, wrote, "The veal for two was a knockout -- tender, moist and perfectly served. The risotto with white truffles was clearly the most incredible taste sensation."
Go B. noted, "Opted for their five-course menu; you get to pick. Spanish mackerel en escabeche, carnaroli risotto with white truffles, braised short rib and green apple sorbet for dessert. Overall, excellent dinner."
Benno is open from 5:30-10 p.m. on Tuesday-Saturday. (It's closed on Monday and Sunday.)
Balaboosta
611 Hudson St., West Village
Photo: juliana l./Yelp
Another new addition, Balaboosta is also serving up Mediterranean fare. According to the restaurant's website, chef Einat Admony takes inspiration "from Israel and her family's Persian and Yemenite background."
For dinner, try the grilled whole fish with herbs, garlic and a lemon dill sauce, or opt for the wild mushroom pasta with nigella, breadcrumbs and labneh. The spot also serves brunch, offering a salmon salad, a halva French toast and more. (See the full menu here.)
Balaboosta is off to a strong start with a current Yelp rating of 4.5 stars out of four reviews.
Yelper Mike C., who reviewed the eatery on October 24, wrote, "The food is all great, starting with small snacks like hummus with ground beef ($14) and crunchy kohlrabi ($7) to the larger dishes like brick chicken ($28) and wild mushroom pasta ($25). Every bite we tried was worth ordering and ordering again. Definitely get the cucumber salad ($13.)"
Yelper Zoe O. wrote, "Delicious brunch. Hummus is a must try, as is the shakshuka. Tomato sauce in the shakshuka tasted very fresh and there wasn't too much salt in the dish."
RH Rooftop Restaurant
9 Ninth Ave., West Village
Photo: sangyeon c./Yelp
RH Rooftop Restaurant is a wine bar and traditional American and Mediterranean spot that sits atop the Restoration Hardware building and offers views of downtown Manhattan.
For brunch, look for the smoked salmon with cucumber, pickled onion and cream cheese. And for dinner, try the burrata with roasted tomato salad. (See the menu here.)
RH Rooftop Restaurant currently holds 4.5 stars out of 45 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Laila K., who visited RH Rooftop Restaurant on December 14, wrote, "We shared two plates of burrata, with cherry tomatoes and crisp slices of baguette infused with butter and garlic and more. Also, a prosciutto plate. Also, an extraordinary salad."
Yelper Vanessa S. wrote, "Location and decoration did not disappoint. Neither did the food."
RH Rooftop Restaurant is open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sunday.