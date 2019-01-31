3 new spots to score American eats in New York City

---
Gitano Jungle Room
23 Grand St., SoHo
Photo: gitano jungle room/Yelp
Gitano Jungle Room is a bar and New Mexican spot.
On the menu, you'll find a variety of small plates and New Mexican entrees like carne asada with chilies and chimichurri or the crispy duckling barbacoa with orange and pickles. Pair it with a cocktail like the Gypsy Mule with pistachio-infused vodka, lime and ginger.
Gitano Jungle Room currently holds five stars out of five reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Frank A. wrote, "The cocktails were excellent and the food was awesome. We had the guacamole, the carne asada with the taco option and then the churros. All the food was perfect. "
Gitano Jungle Room is open from 5 p.m.-midnight on Monday-Wednesday, and Sunday and 5 p.m.-1 a.m. on Thursday-Saturday.
Kleins
97 Wythe Ave., The Hoxton, Williamsburg
Photo: amanda h./Yelp
Kleins is a traditional American spot.
Located inside The Hoxton hotel, this upscale restaurant offers American favorites like steak, swordfish and bucatini and meatballs. Save room for the "Lime in de Coconut" sundae with coconut sorbet, coconut clusters, lime zest and finger limes.
With a 3.5-star rating out of 27 reviews on Yelp, Kleins is still finding its way, but it's early days.
Yelper Christina P. wrote, "I had a great glass of Tempranillo and the warm feta appetizer, followed by the seared salmon which came with miso butter and pea shoots. I also had a taste of the swordfish which was cooked perfectly. Everything was so delicious!"
Kleins is open from 7 a.m.-midnight on Monday-Wednesday and Sunday, 7 a.m.-noon on Thursday, and 7 a.m.-1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Adriaen Block
19-33 Ditmars Blvd., Steinway
photo: adriaen block/yelp
Adriaen Block is a cocktail bar and New American spot.
Choose between a variety of burgers and other American favorites. Start off with the charcuterie board and then try the duck breast with rose wine and orange-ginger glaze and potato au gratin. This spot also features cocktails containing CBD oil.
Adriaen Block currently holds 3.5 stars out of 24 reviews on Yelp, indicating fair reviews.
Yelper Carmen M. noted, "The cocktails are unique and very good. The food was delicious. The filet mignon was juicy and tasty and the salmon was moist."
Adriaen Block is open from 4 p.m.-1 a.m. on Tuesday-Thursday, 4 p.m.-2 a.m. on Friday, 2 p.m.-2 a.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m.-midnight on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)