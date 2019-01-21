FOOD & DRINK

3 new spots to score Asian eats in New York City

Photo: Blink Thai/Yelp

By Hoodline
Interested in trying some new Asian spots in New York City? You're in luck: we've found the freshest businesses to fill the bill. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you're in the mood for Asian food.
---

Thai Farm Kitchen


416 Church Ave., Kensington
Photo: thai farm kitchen/Yelp

Thai Farm Kitchen is a Thai spot.

On the menu, you'll find a large selection of Thai classics, including roasted duck red curry, drunken noodles and lamb shank massaman curry. The restaurant also features vegan and gluten-free dishes.

With a 4.5-star Yelp rating out 78 reviews, Thai Farm Kitchen has been getting positive attention.

Yelper Moses G., who reviewed Thai Farm Kitchen on January 1, wrote, "The hype was real for this place. After hearing so much about this restaurant I gave them a try and was really impressed. The food is really great, both flavor-wise and presentation-wise."

Thai Farm Kitchen is open from 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. and 5 p.m.-10 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday and 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. and 5 p.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Blink Thai


756 Grand St., East Williamsburg
Photo: blink thai/Yelp

Blink Thai is a Thai spot.

Choose between a variety of traditional Thai dishes and other Asian favorites like sweet and sour duck and green curry salmon. Or try the triple drunken noodle with chicken, beef, shrimp, basil, bell pepper, egg, garlic, long hot chili, onion and tomato.

Blink Thai's current Yelp rating of 4.5 stars out of seven reviews indicates positive attention from users.

Yelper Ann S., who reviewed Blink Thai on January 1, wrote, "The drunken noodle is delicious! Get the extra noodles for $2, it's worth it. It's plenty of food and there's enough to share with someone else."

Blink Thai is open from 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. and 5 p.m.-10 p.m. daily.

Haenyeo


239 Fifth Ave., Park Slope
Photo: lisa f./Yelp

Haenyeo is a Korean spot.

Try the Korean staple, bibimbap, a rice hot pot with vegetables and your choice of tofu, beef or spicy squid. Or opt for "Dok Suni's Jalapeno Chicken," fried batter drizzled with spicy homemade sauce. The eatery also features a drink menu including cocktails, wine and beer.

Yelp users are still warming up to Haenyeo, which currently holds 3.5 stars out of six reviews on the site.

Yelper Stefanie W. wrote, "We ate here a few nights after their opening and it was great. The food was delicious and the cocktails were made well."

Haenyeo is open from 5:30 p.m.-10 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday and 5:30 p.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
