3 New York City spots for breakfast and brunch eats

Mott Haven Bagel & Barista
221 E. 138th St., Mott Haven
Photo: SHANNON W./Yelp
Mott Haven Bagel & Barista is a cafe, offering bagels, burgers and more.
On the menu, look for bagel sandwiches, all-day breakfast sandwiches, deep-fried hot dogs, flame-broiled burgers and more.
Mott Haven Bagel & Barista's current Yelp rating of 4.5 stars out of six reviews indicates the newcomer is finding its way, but it's still early days.
Yelper Tony T., who reviewed Mott Haven Bagel & Barista on October 18, wrote, "I ordered an everything bagel with egg and cheese and it was made just perfectly."
Shannon W. noted, "The neighborhood finally has a trendy hip cafe with great food! The food came out promptly and it was delicious!"
Mott Haven Bagel & Barista is open from 6 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.
Friedman's
130 W. 72nd St., Lincoln Square
Photo: JAZZ C./Yelp
Friedman's is a breakfast and brunch spot.
This is one of six Friedman's locations in Manhattan. The all-day breakfast menu includes avocado toast, steak and eggs, and fried chicken and cheddar waffles. The restaurant offers gluten-free options with most dishes.
Friedman's currently holds four stars out of 20 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Layla T., who reviewed Friedman's on November 4, wrote, "I ordered the meatloaf and absolutely loved it."
AM K. noted, "This is a nice addition to the Upper West Side and to the Friedman's family of locations."
Friedman's is open from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday.
Laly's Restaurant
75-19 Roosevelt Ave., Jackson Heights
Photo: LALY'S RESTAURANT/Yelp
Laly's Restaurant is a New American/Mexican spot that serves breakfast and brunch.
On the menu, find chilaquiles, B.E.L.T (bacon, egg, lettuce, tomato), huevos rancheros and homemade pancakes.
With a 4.5-star rating out of 42 reviews on Yelp, Laly's Restaurant has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Rachelle D., who reviewed Laly's Restaurant on October 20, wrote, "Everything we ordered was so high quality and amazing. This is absolutely the best breakfast spot in Jackson Heights."
Yelper Sonam T. wrote, "The food was delicious and had very good service. We had Chilaquiles and the Griddle special -- their bacon is dangerously delicious."
Laly's Restaurant is open from 7:30 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday and 7:30 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.