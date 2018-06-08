FOOD & DRINK

3 scrumptious food and beverage fests in NYC this weekend

If you love to eat and drink, this week offers a great chance to explore the world of New York City food and beverage. From a Portuguese wine festival to a community picnic, here's what to do on the local food scene this week.
Vinho Verde Wine Experience at Canoe Studios





Indulge in unlimited tastings of Portuguese wine at the Vinho Verde Wine Experience at Canoe Studios.

The festival celebrates the country's "green" as in "young" wines, which are released three to six months after the grapes are harvested. Expect plenty of sips from wineries that flew in just for the occasion, bites from some of the city's finest restaurants, as well as live art and music.

When: Saturday, June 9, noon-10 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

PopUp Dinner Brooklyn





Celebrate life, love and community at PopUp Dinner Brooklyn.

The annual community picnic goes down this Saturday evening at a still undisclosed location in the neighborhood. There's still time to reserve a table for your crew, then start planning your dish and creative all-white costume. With past guests like Talib Kweli and Darryl McDaniels of Run-DMC, just be sure to wear your dancing shoes.

When: Saturday, June 9, 5-10 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Fairway Food Festival at The Armory





Fairway Market is taking over The Armory this Sunday to host its first-ever food festival. Hundreds of retailers will set up shop in the 65,000 arena to sling everything from ice cream to sushi.

When: Sunday, June 10, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
