3 Sweet New Bakeries To Check Out In Manhattan

Looking for the best new bakeries in New York? One of these three new spots might be just what you're seeking. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you're in search of a fresh bakery in Manhattan.

Gourmandises de France


1437 1st Ave. (between 75th St & 74th St.), Upper East Side

French Buche. | Photo: Gourmandises de France/Yelp

Gourmandises de France is a kosher bakery "dedicated to producing artisanal, handmade French pastries and breads." According to the business, all its creations are "based on traditional French recipes and baking techniques ... usonly the finest, non GMO and kosher certified ingredients and no artificial flavoring." Look for croissants, French bread, challah and eclairs, plus a rotating selection of seasonal and specialty treats.

Gourmandises de France currently holds five stars out of four reviews on Yelp, indicating a warm welcome to the neighborhood.

Yelper Marla A., who was one of the first users to visit Gourmandises de France on December 23rd, wrote: "This is a real neighborhood gem. Very authentic pastries, just like we had in Paris."

Max R. noted: "Really good kosher pareve (dairy free) bakery. Catered a Chanukah party for me and their doughnuts and lemon meringue pie were a real hit. So good having them in the neighbourhood." And Yelper Lesley S. wrote: "The choices here are amazing. All are dairy free as well! So far my favorite is the coffee eclair- delicious and just the right amount of coffee flavor."

Gourmandises de France is open Monday-Thursday from 7am-7pm, Friday from 7am-2pm, and Sunday from 8:30am-7pm. (It's closed on Saturday.)

Seven Grams Caffe


175 Varick St. (between King St & Charlton St.), SoHo

Breakfast Pasteries. | Photo: Seven Grams CAFFE/Yelp

Seven Grams Caffe is a bakery and cafe, offering coffee, tea and pastries. When it comes to baked goods, the business makes everything from scratch daily; according to its owners, they "are emotionally invested in every extra- virgin olive oil cake, peanut butter cookie and financier that leaves the kitchen, and were giggly for a good 24 hours when a customer told us our banana bread reminds her of home."

Seven Grams Caffe's current Yelp rating of four stars out of seven reviews indicates the newcomer is doing well, but it's still early days.

Yelper Assaf E., who was one of the first users to visit Seven Grams Caffe on January 13th, wrote: "The pastries were delicious and the coffee is consistently great. And the design is amazing, seems like a lot of thought went into this place." And Yelper Shaji K. wrote: "Zucchini bread is moist and flavorful."

Seven Grams Caffe is open weekdays from 7:30am-6pm, and Saturday from 8am-3pm. (It's closed on Sunday.)

Paris Baguette


273 Canal St. (between Broadway & Cortlandt Aly.), SoHo

No Caption | Photo: Yelp User/Yelp

Paris Baguette is a bakery and cafe, offering coffee, tea and sweet treats aplenty. The South Korea-based franchise has over 3,000 locations worldwide; its newest NYC spot offers breads, pastries, cookies, cakes, and more, as well as sandwiches and salads for the lunch crowd.

Paris Baguette's current Yelp rating of four stars out of 18 reviews indicates positive attention from users. Yelper Morgan D., who was one of the first users to visit Paris Baguette on December 31st, wrote: "This bakery is a cute Eurasian gem in lower Manhattan!"

Jamie L. noted: "Love! Finally tried this cute little shop after it replaced Burger King. Being in C-town, i was surprised with how clean, trendy and organized the store was." And Yelper Shirley S. wrote: "I was so excited that Paris Baguette was opening up near Chinatown! The atmosphere is very nice and I always stop by before going to class to grab a quick coffee or latte."

Paris Baguette is open daily from 7am-10pm.
