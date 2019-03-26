3 tastebud-tempting events in New York City this week

If you love to eat and drink, this week offers a great chance to explore the world of New York City food and beverage. From a Mexican feast to a brunch and trap party, here's what to do on the local food scene this week.
Chefs' Talk & Taste: Frida Kahlo
On Thursday, head to The Norm at the Brooklyn Museum for a Mexican feast. Chef Sue Torres will lead a panel of chefs through a discussion on their commitment to bringing traditional Mexican cuisine to American diners -- as guests dine on classic Mexican dishes, including albondigas (meatballs), flautas de camarones (shrimp flautas) and gorditas de platano dulce (stuffed plantain pastries) and more. Bocanegra and Dunkel beers will be available for an additional cost.
When: Thursday, March 28, 6:30-9 p.m.
Where: The Norm at Brooklyn Museum, 200 Eastern Parkway, Floor 1
Price: $85-$95
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Hummus Competition and Wine Tasting
Or, join the Committee for Accuracy in Middle East Reporting in America for a hummus competition and an Israeli wine tasting this Thursday evening. Bring your own hummus to compete, and dive into a discussion of current threats facing Israel.
When: Thursday, March 28, 7-9 p.m.
Where: 215 Park Ave. South, Floor 11
Price: $18; donations encouraged
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Afrobeat and Trap Brunch and Day Party at Taj II Lounge
Saturday afternoon, wine, dine and dance at at Taj II Lounge and Event Space. You'll feast on jerk shrimp and grits, jerk chicken and red velvet waffles, steak and eggs, discounted beverages and more. DJ Wallah, DJ Woodly and crew will also be in the house spinning afrobeat and trap music through the evening.
When: Saturday, March 30, 2-10 p.m.
Where: Taj II Lounge and Event Space, 48 W. 21st St.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets