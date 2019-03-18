Food & Drink

3 top spots for barbecue in New Rochelle

Smokehouse Tailgate Grill. | Photo: Loni F./Yelp

By Hoodline
Got a hankering for barbecue?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top barbecue spots in New Rochelle, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to achieve your dreams.


1. Korean BBQ Grill




Photo: M L./Yelp

Topping the list is Korean BBQ Grill. Located at 496 Main St., the Korean spot, which offers barbecue and bubble tea, is the highest rated barbecue spot in New Rochelle, boasting 4.5 stars out of 94 reviews on Yelp.

2. Texas Roadhouse




Photo: Robert H./YelpNext up is Texas Roadhouse, situated at 181 Huguenot St. With four stars out of 238 reviews on Yelp, the steakhouse and traditional American spot, serving barbecue and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Smokehouse Tailgate Grill




Photo: Riy E./Yelp

Smokehouse Tailgate Grill, located at 606 North Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the New American spot, which offers barbecue and burgers, four stars out of 140 reviews.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
food & drinknew rochellehoodline
TOP STORIES
NYPD officers corral wayward cow running on Bronx highway
2 dead when Florida-to-NYC charter bus overturns in Virginia
Teen who shoved friend off bridge pleads guilty
'Honey Boo Boo' TV star 'Mama June' arrested in Alabama
NYPD rolls out pilot program, won't respond to every accident
Dispute leads to chase, deadly crash on Long Island
Man who served 7 years for robbery found not guilty at retrial
Show More
Starbucks to make changes to rewards program
Statue of Liberty climber gets probation, community service
Bronx father questioned in 1-month-old baby's death
34th Street reopened after boom truck crash near Penn Station
Suspect arrested in attemped rape in Brooklyn apartment
More TOP STORIES News