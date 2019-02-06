3 top spots for seafood in Yonkers

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top seafood sources in Yonkers, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to achieve your dreams.
1. DeCosta's Restaurant
Photo: DeCosta's Restaurant/Yelp
Topping the list is DeCosta's Restaurant. Located at 400 Yonkers Ave. in Lincoln Park, the Italian spot, which offers seafood and more, is the highest rated seafood spot in Yonkers, boasting four stars out of 79 reviews on Yelp.
2. Sky Fish Market
Photo: Dasle K./Yelp
Next up is Ludlow's Sky Fish Market, situated at 397 S. Broadway. With five stars out of 12 reviews on Yelp, the seafood market, which offers seafood and more, has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Highridge Fishery Seafood
Photo: marlene d./Yelp
Highridge Fishery Seafood, located at 1791 Central Park Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the seafood market four stars out of 23 reviews.