3 ways to master the perfect mojito for your next summer party

By Amada Caba
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Mojitos might just be the all-time, undisputed, summer go-to cocktail. But it's time we re-think the traditional mojito or learn how to make them for when we're hosting friends.

Let's shake up the summer by learning how to master the mojito in three ways. Calle Dao, a Chinese-Cuban fusion restaurant with two locations in Manhattan, shares with us just how.

Mojito- The Traditional
- Muddle 6 mint leaves and 3 limes wedges
- 1.5 oz simple syrup
- 0.5 oz of lime juice
- 1.5 oz of rum
- Add ice, shake, and pour

Old Cuban -- Modern Classic
- Muddle 6 mint leaves
- 1.5 oz simple syrup
- 0.5 oz of lime juice
- 1.5 oz of dark rum
- 2 dashes of bitters
- Add ice and shake
- Strain and pour into a martini glass
- Top off with champagne

Calle Dao Mojito -- Asian Inspired
- 2 shiso leaves
- 1 oz lemongrass syrup
- 1 oz of lime juice
- 1 oz of ginger liquor
- 2 oz of dark rum
- Add ice, shake, and pour
- Top of with sparkling sake

Keep in mind that you can only get the Calle Dao Mojito at Calle Dao, which has locations in both Bryant Park and Chelsea.

Their Chelsea location is decorated with vintage Cuban photography and salsa is always on the playlist. Calle Dao's ambiance will take you back to the 1870s, at the height of Havana's Barrio Chino (Chinatown).

Onika Smith, the general manager at the Chelsea location, saudthat "Calle Dao is quintessential New York. The melting pot of these 2 cultures is what New York City is all about."

