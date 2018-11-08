4 food and drink events worth seeking out in New York City this weekend

Happy Hour AfterWork Fridays

Hungry for something new?If you love to eat and drink, the weekend ahead offers a great chance to explore the world of New York City food and beverage. From a rooftop happy hour to a wine and cheese tasting, here's what to do on the local food scene.---This Friday, drink, dance and socialize at an after-work happy hour at High Bar. Take advantage of its drink specials on the climate-controlled rooftop. Score a domestic beer for $5, a glass of house wine for $6 or a well drink for $7.Friday, Nov. 9, 5-10 p.m.High Bar NYC, 346 W. 40th St.FreeCelebrate your zodiac sign at Wicked Willy's this Friday night. Scorpios will receive one complimentary drink, but all astrological signs are welcome.Friday, Nov. 9, 7-11:30 p.m.Wicked Willy's, 149 Bleecker St.FreeSample wines, ciders, hors d'oeuvres and more at the Fall Wine and Artisanal Food Festival. There will be various wines from all over the world, including Brazil, California, France, Italy, South Africa and more. Local New York state wines will be available for purchase.Saturday, Nov. 10, 1-10 p.m.Industry City, Bldg. 2 The Landing, 220 36th St.$59. More ticket options available.Attend this pairing session at Murray's Cheese Shop on Sunday. Learn which types of cheese best complement each type of wine as you sample them together.Sunday, Nov. 11, 2-3:30 p.m.Murray's Cheese Shop, 254 Bleecker St.$90