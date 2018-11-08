FOOD & DRINK

4 food and drink events worth seeking out in New York City this weekend

Photo: Lana Abie/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Hungry for something new?

If you love to eat and drink, the weekend ahead offers a great chance to explore the world of New York City food and beverage. From a rooftop happy hour to a wine and cheese tasting, here's what to do on the local food scene.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

Happy Hour AfterWork Fridays





This Friday, drink, dance and socialize at an after-work happy hour at High Bar. Take advantage of its drink specials on the climate-controlled rooftop. Score a domestic beer for $5, a glass of house wine for $6 or a well drink for $7.

When: Friday, Nov. 9, 5-10 p.m.
Where: High Bar NYC, 346 W. 40th St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Scorpio Night




Celebrate your zodiac sign at Wicked Willy's this Friday night. Scorpios will receive one complimentary drink, but all astrological signs are welcome.

When: Friday, Nov. 9, 7-11:30 p.m.
Where: Wicked Willy's, 149 Bleecker St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to register

Brooklyn Crush Wine & Artisanal Food Festival: Fall Edition





Sample wines, ciders, hors d'oeuvres and more at the Fall Wine and Artisanal Food Festival. There will be various wines from all over the world, including Brazil, California, France, Italy, South Africa and more. Local New York state wines will be available for purchase.

When: Saturday, Nov. 10, 1-10 p.m.
Where: Industry City, Bldg. 2 The Landing, 220 36th St.
Admission: $59. More ticket options available.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Wine & Cheese 101 at Murray's Cheese





Attend this pairing session at Murray's Cheese Shop on Sunday. Learn which types of cheese best complement each type of wine as you sample them together.

When: Sunday, Nov. 11, 2-3:30 p.m.
Where: Murray's Cheese Shop, 254 Bleecker St.
Admission: $90
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Pitas, pizzas and floral sweets: What's trending on New York City's food scene?
Nacho Macho Taco adds new eatery in Bushwick
DIA brings pizza and more to the East Village
Morningside Heights gets a new bar and pizza spot: Bar314
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Teen stabbed in chest outside NYC school, 2 in custody
LIVE COVERAGE: 12 killed in California nightclub shooting
California shooting survivor also survived Vegas shooting
Thousand Oaks shooting suspect: What we know
Thousand Oaks shooting: Remembering the victims
Teen killed girlfriend, put body under sink, shared pics
Man fatally shot at Target store in Brooklyn
3 lucky NY lotto winners share a whopping $26.6 million
Show More
Woman records mouse crawling through AMC seat cushions
HUG DENIED: 'El Chapo' request for embrace shot down
White House bans CNN's Jim Acosta after confrontation
Great-grandmother, 90, killed by hit-and-run driver in Queens
Hammer-wielding robber targets people in Harlem, police say
More News