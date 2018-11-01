4 fun food and drink events in New York City this weekend

Happy Hour AfterWork Fridays

If you love to eat and drink, this weekend offers a great chance to explore the world of food and beverage beyond restaurants and bars. From rooftop happy hour to a whiskey festival, there's plenty to enjoy if you're hungry for something new.---Head to High Bar NYC this Friday to enjoy its enclosed climate-controlled rooftop with views of the city and to drink, dance and socialize. Take advantage of drink specials from 5-8 p.m., where you can get domestic beers for $5, house wine for $6 and $7 well drinks. A business casual dress code will be enforced.Friday, Nov. 2, 5-10 p.m.High Bar NYC, 346 W. 40th St.Free entry (must present RSVP confirmation email at door)Learn about the history of Poland while cooking a few of the culture's signature dishes. Chef Jessica and HI NYC will help you prepare pot roast and root vegetables while discussing the cultural significances of the dish.Saturday, Nov. 3, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.891 Amsterdam Ave.FreeStop by Row House of Harlem for its Saturday brunch party. Enjoy the DJs and $25 bottomless mimosas, sangrias and rum punch. Choose from a variety of brunch entrees, like stuffed French toast or shrimp and grits.Saturday, Nov. 3, 12-7 p.m.Row House Harlem, 2128 Frederick Douglass Blvd.Free entryCheck out the fifth annual Whiskey Festival where you can learn about and taste over 25 different bourbons, ryes and malts from all over the world. Drinks will be paired with an assortment of light snacks. And you can get your favorite whiskey bottle engraved for free.Saturday, Nov. 3, 6-9 p.m.East Houston Wine & Liquor, 250 E. Houston St.$5