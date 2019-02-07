4 new businesses to check out in Park Slope and Gowanus

Ramen Danbo
52 Seventh Ave.
Photo: shanaya j./Yelp
First up is Ramen Danbo.
This is the fourth location for West Coast chain, which has three locations in Seattle and two in Vancouver. Try the classic ramen with pork broth, or the Negi-goma Ramen with white sesame oil, roasted sesame seeds and scallions. (View the full menu here.)
Ramen Danbo's current Yelp rating of 4.5 stars out of 47 reviews indicates positive attention from guests.
Yelper Ahsen Y., who reviewed Ramen Danbo on Jan. 1, wrote, "The bowls are very customizable; you can make it spicy and add extra ingredients inside for an extra cost. I love that you can get a refill on your noodles for a low cost giving you somewhat of a second meal for a few bucks."
Yelper Keith L. wrote, "The broth is flavorful, and the noodles had a perfect consistency. For those truly in the know and are about that ramen life, this place is legit."
Ramen Danbo is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. daily.
Shelsky's Brooklyn Bagels
453 Fourth Ave.
Photo: neil b./Yelp
Shelsky's Brooklyn Bagels is a bakery and deli, offering bagels with cream cheese, smoked fish and more toppings.
Try a breakfast bagel with sausage, egg and cheese, or opt for the popular pastrami or smoked salmon bagel sandwiches. (View the menu here.)
Shelsky's Brooklyn Bagels currently holds 3.5 stars out of 41 reviews on Yelp, indicating fair reviews.
Yelper Kelly C. wrote, "The lox sandwich is actually one of the best I've had. Everything whole wheat bagel was crisp on the outside and chewy on the inside, good thick layer of scallion cream cheese and quality lox you would expect."
Shelsky's Brooklyn Bagels is open from 6:30 a.m.-3 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and 7 a.m.-4 p.m. on weekends. (It's closed on Wednesday.)
Toribei
276 Fifth Ave.
Photo: gordon h./Yelp
Toribei is a new izakaya, or a Japanese pub, in the neighborhood.
The spot serves a variety of rice bowls, yakitori chicken or pork skewers, and traditional appetizers. Weekend brunch also adds kawara soba, buckwheat noodles served on heated tiles; teppanyaki, duck breast, salmon or ribeye steak seared on an iron griddle; and hot pot. Check out the full menu here.)
With a 4.5-star Yelp rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp, Toribei has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Sarah K., who reviewed Toribei on Dec. 22, wrote, "We ordered pork dumplings, fried chicken skin and yakitori. Everything was very, very tasty."
Yelper Ayumi N. wrote, "They don't have a big menu, but their yakitori was tasty. Not the best but definitely tasty and for the price, very good. They don't have their liquor license, so having a glass of beer or sake would've been a great addition. The staff were all nice and great."
Toribei is open from 5:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 5:30 p.m.-11:30 p.m. on Friday, noon-11:30 p.m. on Saturday, and noon-9:30 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Tuesday.)
The Slope Lounge
837 Union St.
Photo: the slope lounge/Yelp
The Slope Lounge is a bar and restaurant specializing in Jamaican and American comfort food.
Caribbean specialties here include the red wine braised oxtail served with coconut fried rice, deep-fried snapper with pickled vegetables, and jump shrimp skewers with a jerk sauce and corn salsa. There's also American favorite like mac and cheese and chicken and waffles. (Check out the menu here.)
The Slope Lounge currently holds 4.5 stars out of 54 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Samantha H., who reviewed The Slope Lounge on Feb. 2, wrote, "The food did not disappoint! For appetizers we had the guava wings and codfish fritters. The guava wings had a tangy sauce and were juicy. The codfish fritters were well seasoned and complimented by a lovely ginger dip. For our entrees we had chicken and waffles, oxtail with coconut rice and the shrimp and grits. I would order all three if I returned again. Simply delicious!"
Yelper Michelle P. wrote, "The waiter was great at suggestions on what to drink and eat. The atmosphere was great as well. The waffles were so different than your typical chicken and waffle combo and better than Sweet Chick in my opinion. I will definitely come back and enjoy their other options."
The Slope Lounge is open from 4 p.m.-midnight on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 4 p.m.-2 a.m. on Friday, noon-2 a.m. on Saturday, and noon-7 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Tuesday.)