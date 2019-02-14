4 new businesses to check out in the West Village

North Fork Restaurant
122 Christopher St.
Photo: north fork restaurant/Yelp
North Fork Restaurant is a rustic New American spot at the corner of Bedford and Christopher streets.
Menu items include a slow-roasted herb chicken with housemade biscuits and honey, black tiger shrimp with a creamy sweet corn risotto, and wild boar with roasted chestnuts and polenta. (View the full menu here.)
Yelp users are mixed about North Fork Restaurant, which currently holds 3.5 stars out of four reviews on the site.
Yelper Brad G., who reviewed North Fork Restaurant on Feb. 9, wrote, "We started with the Brussels sprouts with bacon and garlic. They were deliciously roasted and crispy with a nice saltiness that hit the spot. We then continued on to the slow grilled lamb chops, which were amazingly tender and juicy and went great with the basil sauce that was beautifully plated. The cauliflower crusted pie was super crunchy, and the edge of the crust had a surprising (but nice) bit of spice."
Patrick S. noted, "North Fork was great! Amazing atmosphere and service. I had a cauliflower crusted pie and diver scallops; it was so delicious. The menu looks great!"
North Fork Restaurant is open from 6 p.m.-11 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 10 a.m.-11 p.m. on weekends. (It's closed on Monday.)
Fiaschetteria Pistoia
114 Christopher St.
Photo: fiaschetteria pistoia/Yelp
Fiaschetteria Pistoia is a Tuscan spot originally hailing from the East Village.
The restaurant serves homestyle Tuscan dishes alongside imported Italian wines. So far, Yelpers recommend the cacio e pepe -- meaning "cheese and pepper," the dish features hand-rolled spaghetti, pecorino and black pepper. Other dishes include buffalo burrata with grape tomato, bolognese-style duck ragu and tiramisu. (View the full menu here.)
Yelp users are excited about Fiaschetteria Pistoia, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of three reviews on the site.
Yelper Dana A., who reviewed Fiaschetteria Pistoia on Feb. 9, wrote, "Cozy vibes, the most delicious handmade cacio e pepe I've ever had. Great wine, excellent service and moderate prices. Very authentic!"
Yelper Michael B. wrote, "Incredible. Intimate setting. Superb staff. The highlight being the housemade pasta. The cacio e pepe straight from the streets of Rome. The pesto lasagna served in a cast iron skillet. Everything you'd dream it to be."
Fiaschetteria Pistoia is open from 5:30 p.m.-midnight daily.
The Pho 3
156 Seventh Ave. S
Photo: phatter j./Yelp
The Pho 3 is a new spot serving pho and other Vietnamese dishes.
Try the flank and brisket pho with basil, lime and bean sprouts, or the vermicelli with fried catfish. The spot also offers vegetable dumplings, summer rolls and more.
The Pho 3's current rating of 4.5 stars out of seven reviews on Yelp indicates positive attention from visitors.
Yelper Colby T., who reviewed The Pho 3 on Dec. 26, wrote, "I loved the tofu pho; it was spectacular! Partner had the flank and brisket and loved that it cooked in the bowl in front of him. Huge portions without sacrificing flavors."
Yelper J C. wrote, "This is a great little place. We had flank pho, catfish banh mi and summer role. All were excellent!"
Oslo Coffee Roasters
236 W. 10th St.
Photo: oslo coffee roasters/Yelp
Then there's Oslo Coffee Roasters.
The business has three other locations in NYC -- two in Williamsburg and one on the Upper East Side. The cafe offers drip coffee and specialty espresso drinks, which can be flavored with a selection of nondairy milks, including oat, hemp, soy and almond.
With a 4.5-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp, Oslo Coffee Roasters has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Nicole V., who reviewed Oslo Coffee Roasters on Jan. 28, wrote, "Small and quaint with a nice staff! Delicious coffee."
Yelper Tara L. wrote, "Delicious little coffee spot. Friendly baristas and cute space. It's a bit small so plan to take it to go."
Oslo Coffee Roasters is open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekends.