4 new cafes in New York City

Chalait
461 Amsterdam Ave., Upper West Side
PHOTO: YVETTE G./YELP
Chalait is a cafe with previous locations in Chelsea, Hudson and NoMad. It offers coffee, matcha and tea, as well as breakfast sandwiches with eggs and avocado, and warm quinoa bowls. (View the full menu here.)
Chalait's current Yelp rating of three stars out of 11 reviews indicates the newcomer is finding its way.
Yelper Nicholas V., who reviewed Chalait on Nov. 27, wrote, "They have some of the best matcha in the city. The place is comfortable and offers a warm respite from the cold. If you can find a seat that is!"
Sally S. noted, "Two words: Matcha Loaf. To die. They have amazing stuff here. The avocado toast with eggs is not that expensive and amazing. They make their own almond milk. Great addition to the UWS. Also loved the overnight oats."
Chalait is open from 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. on weekdays and 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. on weekends.
Relationships
920 Fulton St., Clinton Hill
Photo: relationships/Yelp
Relationships is a furniture and decor store that also boasts a cafe.
Baristas serve up both hot and iced coffee, typical espresso beverages, chai lattes, matcha, kombucha and more. (Check out the menu here.)
With a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp, Relationships has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Anita S., who reviewed Relationships on Dec. 15, wrote, "Great new place on Fulton. Tons of space and great decor. Recently added a loyalty card. Bathrooms and friendly staff. Really nice backyard patio."
Yelper Emiliano G. wrote, "Love this place. The employees and owners are great. They sell vintage furniture so the decor changes often. You get a new experience every time. Obviously the coffee is great. But it's really the vibe that sets the place apart."
Relationships is open from 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekdays and 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekends.
Cha Cha Matcha
327 Lafayette St., NoHo
Photo: brett g./Yelp
Cha Cha Matcha is a spot to score coffee, matcha and more.
This is the third Cha Cha Matcha location in New York, behind locations in Nolita and NoMad. The cafe offers hot and iced matcha drinks, as well as matcha lattes and matcha chai teas.
Cha Cha Matcha currently holds four stars out of 16 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Zenda D., who reviewed Cha Cha Matcha on Nov. 5, wrote, "I love the decor, and the staff looks happy to work there. I tried the pumpkin soft serve. I fully approve; this is a must try."
Kristen S. noted, "Delicious matcha drinks made with the freshest ingredients. I got my iced matcha with hemp milk (they offer oat milk and almond milk too). Service was friendly and interior is super cute inside."
Cha Cha Matcha is open from 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m.-7:30 p.m. on weekends.
The Coffee Shop
269 Nassau Ave., Greenpoint
Photo: david m./Yelp
The Coffee Shop is a spot to score coffee, pastries and more in Greenpoint.
The shop offers drip coffee, espresso and cold brew, as well as bites like yogurt and fruit, quiches and more.
The Coffee Shop's current Yelp rating of 4.5 stars out of three reviews indicates positive attention from users.
Yelper Jordan T., who reviewed The Coffee Shop on Oct. 4, wrote, "Nice employees, delicious quiche and yogurt, good iced tea so far. I will definitely be coming back!"
Tony B. noted, "Welcome addition to the neighborhood! Just keep those pastries fresh please."
The Coffee Shop is open from 7 a.m.-6 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on weekends.