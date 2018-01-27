4 New Gastropubs To Savor In New York City

Due West
189 West 10th St. (between 4th St & Bleecker St.), West Village
Photo: Due West/Yelp
Due West is a cocktail bar and gastropub that specializes in signature libations and elevated pub fare like oysters, chicken for two with foie gras and roasted fluke, and Yukon potato bread with smoked onions, thyme, and cultured butter.
The 65-seat restaurant and bar has also partnered with ACA Galleries to provide a rotating selection of artwork, along with a curated music playlist from SoHo House.
With a five-star Yelp rating out five reviews, Due West has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Chris M., who reviewed Due West on January 16th, wrote: "Great cocktail selection and nice crowd. The burger is insanely delicious, must try."
Larissa M. noted: "Chic place with a cool vibe and great playlists. In addition to delicious cocktails (also on draft), you can have a yummy snack or chicken for two. Loved the atmosphere and the serves is amazing!"
Due West is open Thursday-Saturday from 5pm-2am, and Sunday-Wednesday from 5pm-midnight.
Baar Baar
13 East 1st St. (between 2nd Ave & Extra Pl.), East Village
Photo: Baar Baar/Yelp
Described as a "first-of-its-kind Indian gastrobar," Baar Baar is housed in the former L'Apicio space, which has received a colorful makeover.
It combines cocktails inspired by Indian flavors with modern interpretations of regional Indian cuisine from chef Sujan Sarkar, who has previously cooked in top Indian restaurants across the globe.
Small plates include everything from Kashmiri lamb ribs with apricot and chili to veal sweetbreads koliwada to tandoori mushrooms with truffle.
Thali, or sharing platters, are available for meat-eaters (with duck patties, lamb kabobs, and prawn sausages), or vegetarians (with options like pulled jackfruit and ricotta-stuffed peppers).
With a 4.5-star rating out of 43 reviews on Yelp, Baar Baar has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Kevin W., who reviewed Baar Baar on January 23rd, wrote: "Best overall experience I've had in a long time! Would rate 10 stars if I could!"
Bill L. noted: "Had a great dinner, starting with drinks at the bar. My fiancee and I went through the gin and vodka drinks on their cocktail menu and we loved them all. "
Baar Baar is open Monday-Wednesday from 5pm-midnight, and Thursday-Saturday from 5pm-2am. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Itaewon
28 W 32nd St. (between Broadway & 5th Ave.), Koreatown
Photo: Sukhwan S./Yelp
Gastropub Itaewon recently opened in the heart of Koreatown. Named for a neighborhood in Seoul that is known for its nightclubs, the gastropub is itself part bar, part nightclub.
Along with soju cocktails and Korean fusion eats, the spot regularly features DJ nights and events.
With a four-star Yelp rating out of three reviews on Yelp, Itaewon has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Suzie Y., who was one of the first users to visit Itaewon on December 2nd, wrote: "Great service and bar food! I like the space. Been here on few occasions now. They have a bar area and tables as well. Good place to chill with friends."
Cliff H. noted: "Nice bar to kill some time while waiting for a table at nearby restaurants in Koreatown. Has the frenzied atmosphere of the energy of the young people who enjoy Koreatown on a Friday night."
Kiwi Cuba
233-235 Front St., South Street Seaport
Photo: Leslie L./Yelp
Housed in the former Nelson Blue spot, Kiwi Cuba is New York's first--and likely only--New Zealand and Cuba-inspired gastropub.
With a view of the Brooklyn Bridge, it offers elevated eats and cocktails in the South Street Seaport area. Offerings include dishes like the picadillo Cuban chopped beef hash with green olives and golden raisins over saffron-flavored rice; green-lipped mussels from New Zealand steamed in a coconut broth with green curry and lemongrass; and the KiwiCuban sandwich with pork, ham, lamb pastrami, served with yucca fries.
Kiwi Cuba's current rating of four stars out of 283 reviews on Yelp indicates that the newcomer has found a warm welcome.
Yelper Diane K., who reviewed Kiwi Cuba on October 26th, wrote: "The food was still as good as when this place was Nelson Blue. Any lamb dishes are solid. We ordered lamb chops for appetizer. I ordered the meat pie as my entree and it was a good decision. The mushroom and cream sauce was delicious!"
And Becky L. wrote: "The service was good. The staff refilled our water frequently. They offered fantastic service. I love the ambience. It's not pretentious, but it's also modern classy. Large windows with great natural lighting."
Kiwi Cuba is open Thursday-Saturday from 11:30am-2am, and Sunday-Wednesday from 11:30am-midnight.