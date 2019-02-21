FOOD & DRINK

4 new New York City bars that will rock your world

My Friend Duke. | Photo: Ashley B./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking for the best new bars in New York City? One of these new spots might be just what you're seeking. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you're in search of a new bar near you.

Beer Run


203 W. 19th St., Chelsea
Photo: beer run/Yelp

Beer Run is a beer bar, offering craft brews , wine, spirits and more.

Expect beers from Interboro Spirits and Ales, Bell's Brewery, Treogs Independent Brewing and other brewers, as well as wine by the glass. Beer Run offers 20 percent off all drafts during happy hour, noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

With a five-star Yelp rating out four reviews, Beer Run has been getting positive attention.

Yelper Adam V., who reviewed Beer Run on Jan. 30, wrote, "Great new craft beer shop and bar with expertly curated selections. Unpretentious and accessible to anybody with any or no knowledge of the craft beer world. They serve a solid selection of wines at the bar also."

Yelper Mick S. wrote, "Alchemist and Bissell Brothers recently distributed their liquid gold to NYC, and this spot got plenty. That alone should tell you enough. Plenty of cans and bottles, and the tap list definitely pleased the IPA and stout fiend in me."

Beer Run is open from noon-10 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday, noon-11 p.m. on Thursday, and noon-midnight on Friday and Saturday.

Five Iron Golf


22 Stone St., Financial District
Photo: connie n./Yelp

Five Iron Golf is an indoor golf facility and bar.

This is the spot's second location offering golf simulation lessons, plus beer, wine, liquor and soft drinks.

Five Iron Golf's current rating of five stars out of three reviews on Yelp indicates positive attention from users.

Yelper Brian P. noted, "I love this place. It is a great place to chill out and watch some games on the TV, put some serious or casual practice into your golf game and grab a drink."

Ashley G. wrote, "Best indoor golf in the city! Very cool atmosphere to hang out with friends and play a few rounds. Amazing appetizers, tons of TVs, friendly staff ready to help, overall a great spot for a group or date night! Couldn't recommend enough; hands down a guaranteed awesome time!"

Five Iron Golf is open from 6 a.m.-11 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 6 a.m.-midnight on Friday, 8 a.m.-midnight on Saturday and 8 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday.

Parish


146 Orchard St., Lower East Side
Photo: Chanel B./Yelp

Parish is a Southern bar and kitchen.

Come here for beer, spirits, wines, signature cocktails alongside Southern and Cajun cuisine -- like chicken and sausage gumbo with jasmine rice and scallions, and grilled chicken wings with a house Louisiana hot sauce. (View the full menu here.)

Parish New York's current rating of five stars out of four reviews on Yelp indicates positive attention from users.

Yelper Lenore B., who reviewed Parish New York on Feb. 16, wrote, "This place is a wonderful hidden gem in the Lower East Side. The food is Creole style with a dark, candle-lit vibe. They play old jazz music, and I love the mood of the bar. I came for the happy hour and was very impressed with how good the food was."

Catherine C. noted, "Great place. Cheap drinks. I was honestly shocked at my bill. I was there on a Friday from around 9 p.m. to midnight. The music was good. They had a DJ who had a good balance of up-to-date hip-hop and pop. There's a spacious dance room in the back too."

Parish is open from 5:30 p.m.-2 a.m. Wednesday-Sunday. (It's closed on Monday and Tuesday.)

My Friend Duke


383 Third Ave., Kips Bay
Photo: kelly s./Yelp

My Friend Duke is a New American cocktail bar and kitchen.

The spot offers a variety of signature cocktails, including the Nite Owl, combining cold brew, Irish whiskey, sugar and oats; and the Five and Dime, with gin, apricot liqueur, lemon and bitters. (Check out the menu here.)

My Friend Duke's current Yelp rating of five stars out of 13 reviews indicates positive attention from visitors.

Yelper Hanna H., who reviewed the newcomer on Jan. 18, wrote, "Sophisticated with a laid-back California vibe. We tried the mussels and fish taco that were on their dinner menu. We had to order extra bread with the mussels because the sauce was too delicious to let it go to waste. Overall, such a positive experience."

Jin C. noted, "This fancier date spot took over the old grungy Van Dieman's. The drinks menu is printed on fancy card stock with illustrations and descriptions for each drink, and there are palm tree motifs here and there. This will be a perfect spot for a slightly dressy date."

My Friend Duke is open from noon-4 a.m. daily.
---

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Chick-fil-A introduces keto-friendly menu options
Here are White Plains's top 4 Peruvian spots
Charley's Philly Steaks makes Flushing debut, with cheesesteaks and more
New pub Silver Light Tavern now open in Williamsburg
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Jussie Smollett staged attack because he was 'dissatisfied with his salary,' police say
Police: 4-year-old boy dies after being impaled by piece of glass
Man charged with murder after family struck by vehicle at 7-Eleven
School bus aide crashed bus with kids, revived with Narcan
Police: Syracuse coach Boeheim strikes, kills pedestrian on highway
Babysitter of 5 left to get ingredients when fire started
CT man pleads guilty to murdering wife 3 weeks after wedding
Video shows driver using sidewalk to pass NYC school buses
Show More
Sister of victim killed in NJ DWI gas station crash speaks
Sea of blue on Long Island as NYPD detective laid to rest
2 men, 1 officer treated for CO poisoning in Queens
Lawyers for El Chapo concerned by juror misconduct claims
3 kids, 2 adults hurt in Morris Park apartment fire
More News