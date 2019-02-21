4 new New York City bars that will rock your world

Beer Run
203 W. 19th St., Chelsea
Photo: beer run/Yelp
Beer Run is a beer bar, offering craft brews , wine, spirits and more.
Expect beers from Interboro Spirits and Ales, Bell's Brewery, Treogs Independent Brewing and other brewers, as well as wine by the glass. Beer Run offers 20 percent off all drafts during happy hour, noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
With a five-star Yelp rating out four reviews, Beer Run has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Adam V., who reviewed Beer Run on Jan. 30, wrote, "Great new craft beer shop and bar with expertly curated selections. Unpretentious and accessible to anybody with any or no knowledge of the craft beer world. They serve a solid selection of wines at the bar also."
Yelper Mick S. wrote, "Alchemist and Bissell Brothers recently distributed their liquid gold to NYC, and this spot got plenty. That alone should tell you enough. Plenty of cans and bottles, and the tap list definitely pleased the IPA and stout fiend in me."
Beer Run is open from noon-10 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday, noon-11 p.m. on Thursday, and noon-midnight on Friday and Saturday.
Five Iron Golf
22 Stone St., Financial District
Photo: connie n./Yelp
Five Iron Golf is an indoor golf facility and bar.
This is the spot's second location offering golf simulation lessons, plus beer, wine, liquor and soft drinks.
Five Iron Golf's current rating of five stars out of three reviews on Yelp indicates positive attention from users.
Yelper Brian P. noted, "I love this place. It is a great place to chill out and watch some games on the TV, put some serious or casual practice into your golf game and grab a drink."
Ashley G. wrote, "Best indoor golf in the city! Very cool atmosphere to hang out with friends and play a few rounds. Amazing appetizers, tons of TVs, friendly staff ready to help, overall a great spot for a group or date night! Couldn't recommend enough; hands down a guaranteed awesome time!"
Five Iron Golf is open from 6 a.m.-11 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 6 a.m.-midnight on Friday, 8 a.m.-midnight on Saturday and 8 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday.
Parish
146 Orchard St., Lower East Side
Photo: Chanel B./Yelp
Parish is a Southern bar and kitchen.
Come here for beer, spirits, wines, signature cocktails alongside Southern and Cajun cuisine -- like chicken and sausage gumbo with jasmine rice and scallions, and grilled chicken wings with a house Louisiana hot sauce. (View the full menu here.)
Parish New York's current rating of five stars out of four reviews on Yelp indicates positive attention from users.
Yelper Lenore B., who reviewed Parish New York on Feb. 16, wrote, "This place is a wonderful hidden gem in the Lower East Side. The food is Creole style with a dark, candle-lit vibe. They play old jazz music, and I love the mood of the bar. I came for the happy hour and was very impressed with how good the food was."
Catherine C. noted, "Great place. Cheap drinks. I was honestly shocked at my bill. I was there on a Friday from around 9 p.m. to midnight. The music was good. They had a DJ who had a good balance of up-to-date hip-hop and pop. There's a spacious dance room in the back too."
Parish is open from 5:30 p.m.-2 a.m. Wednesday-Sunday. (It's closed on Monday and Tuesday.)
My Friend Duke
383 Third Ave., Kips Bay
Photo: kelly s./Yelp
My Friend Duke is a New American cocktail bar and kitchen.
The spot offers a variety of signature cocktails, including the Nite Owl, combining cold brew, Irish whiskey, sugar and oats; and the Five and Dime, with gin, apricot liqueur, lemon and bitters. (Check out the menu here.)
My Friend Duke's current Yelp rating of five stars out of 13 reviews indicates positive attention from visitors.
Yelper Hanna H., who reviewed the newcomer on Jan. 18, wrote, "Sophisticated with a laid-back California vibe. We tried the mussels and fish taco that were on their dinner menu. We had to order extra bread with the mussels because the sauce was too delicious to let it go to waste. Overall, such a positive experience."
Jin C. noted, "This fancier date spot took over the old grungy Van Dieman's. The drinks menu is printed on fancy card stock with illustrations and descriptions for each drink, and there are palm tree motifs here and there. This will be a perfect spot for a slightly dressy date."
My Friend Duke is open from noon-4 a.m. daily.
---
