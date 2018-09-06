4 new places to savor comfort food in New York City

The Copper Still
206 Seventh Ave., Chelsea
Photo: The Copper Still/Yelp
Popular East Village whiskey bar The Copper Still recently opened a second location in Chelsea at 206 Seventh Ave. (between 21st and 22nd streets). While it specializes in whiskey, served alone or in cocktails, the full food menu offers plenty of savory, hearty options.
The menu includes small plates like hand-cut french fries with bacon ranch dipping sauce, and smoked mac and cheese with three-cheese sauce (chicken or bacon optional). There are also entrees like fried chicken, pork ragu pasta and fish and chips. (Full food menu available here.)
Yelp users are excited about The Copper Still, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of nine reviews on the site.
"The food is great. One of the best guacamoles I've had in NY. Sliders and wings too," wrote Yelper Cletus V., who reviewed The Copper Still on August 29.
"We really enjoyed the hearty slabs of bacon, blistered shishito peppers and tater tot poutine (yes, really!) as appetizers, and both the fried chicken and pork ragu made for outstanding entrees," Yelper Marisa F. added in praise of the food.
The Copper Still Chelsea is open from 11 a.m.-1 a.m. Sunday-Wednesday and 11 a.m.-2 a.m. Thursday-Saturday.
Ginny's $5 to $9 Restaurant
7026 Third Ave., Bay Ridge
Photo: Ginny's $5 to $9 Restaurant/Yelp
Ginny's $5 to $9 Restaurant is an Asian fusion eatery whose specialty of eclectic takes on American-inflected Chinese comfort food almost all clock in at under $10. You can find it at 7026 Third Ave. in Bay Ridge.
On the menu, diners can expect dishes like chicken drumsticks over yellow rice, chicken noodle soup with bok choy and a boiled egg, and braised beef with roasted carrots. The restaurant accepts online orders through its Yelp page, and provides take-out, dine-in and delivery options.
Ginny's currently holds four stars out of four reviews on Yelp, indicating generally favorable reviews.
"Oversized delicious portions for the lowest prices in all Bay Ridge," wrote Yelper David W., who reviewed the new spot on August 1. "Beautifully decorated with flowers, greenery, clean homelike atmosphere, high ceilings, great open new kitchen, plenty of seating."
Ginny's $5 to $9 Restaurant is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. daily.
Rip's Malt Shop
10 Clermont Ave., Fort Greene
Photo: Keyla C./Yelp
Proving that comfort food isn't an omnivore-specific indulgence, Allison and Matt Robicelli of the shuttered Robicelli's Cupcake Bakery have opened a new all-vegan lunch and dinner cafe at 10 Clermont Ave. in Fort Greene. Called Rip's Malt Shop, it maintains an entirely plant-based menu.
Customers will find burgers (made with Beyond Burger patties), Field Roast hot dogs, sandwiches like the mock chicken salad and the mushroom melt, and Van Leeuwen's vegan ice cream flavors served in scoops, floats, sundaes and milkshakes.
To accompany the meal, diners can get cane sugar sodas like black cherry and cola -- with free refills -- or even an old-fashioned egg cream (a drink which, despite the name, contains neither egg nor cream). Rip's delivers through the Caviar service; you can take a look at the full menu here.
The mom and pop malt shop's current rating of 4.5 stars out of 25 reviews on Yelp indicates positive attention from users.
"This is a real nice, all-in-one vegan mini spot serving up burgers, sandwiches, hot dogs and sundaes with a 1950s retro vibe," wrote Yelper Gail C. "Service was amazing. Thumbs-up."
T'era M. added, "Been vegan for 3 days and the cheeseburger was great, so that says something. ... I'm a burger connoisseur and I was not disappointed."
Rip's Malt Shop is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
The Freckled Moose
33-17 31st Ave., Astoria
Photo: Julia G./Yelp
The Freckled Moose, a new bar and restaurant located at 33-17 31st Ave. in Astoria, focuses on New England-style comfort food to go with its selection of local and national craft beers.
On the menu, comfort-craving customers will find takes on American classics like crab-stuffed tater tots, smoked buffalo chicken wings, homestyle macaroni and cheese with mushrooms, ham or bacon mixed in, and a Volcano Burger with a molten fontina center.
Not to be outdone in quieting diners' cravings, the desserts menu boasts a blueberry pie, a strawberry Oreo cheesecake and an actual plateful of walnut cookies, while the weekend brunch menu offers a Boston Cream Pie French Toast. (You can check out the full menu here.)
The Freckled Moose's current rating of four stars out of 32 reviews on Yelp indicates a generally positive reception from customers.
"The wings were pretty solid. Nice sauce - good texture - could be bigger/meatier. The crab tots were delish," wrote Yelper Stephanie P., who was also impressed by the owner's peanut butter cookie, based on his mom's Christmas recipe.
And Yelper Neil H. wrote, "I ordered a wrapped chicken with mashed potatoes and string beans. The meal was excellent and they offer a complimentary glass of wine."
The Freckled Moose is open from 4 p.m.-11 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 4 p.m.-midnight on Friday, 10 a.m.-midnight on Saturday, and 10 a.m.-11 p.m. on Sunday.