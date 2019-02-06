4 new places to savor Mexican fare in New York City

Sofia's Taqueria
977 Bay St., Park Hill
Photo: keith i./Yelp
Sofia's Taqueria is a cocktail bar and Mexican restaurant in Park Hill.
The menu is filled with traditional Mexican dishes -- like the blackened chicken quesadilla with grilled corn and shredded cheese -- and more unexpected bites -- like the duck mole with cilantro lime crema, and the garlic shrimp and avocado empanada. (View the menu here.)
Sofia's Taqueria currently holds 3.5 stars out of 21 reviews on Yelp, indicating fair reviews.
Yelper Christopher P., who reviewed Sofia's Taqueria on Jan. 29, wrote, "I loved it all. The happy hour is great because you can try all the different empanada and taco flavors in a tapas size. The tapas were flavorful. The drinks are really good. I like the raspberry ginger margarita."
And Keith I. noted, "In love with this new neighborhood addition! We stood by the bar and ordered a couple of drinks: the Mezcal Mule (must!) and the Tijuana Tea. I will definitely reorder the beef empanadas the next chance I get. We also ordered the carnitas, fish and duck mole tacos -- all were incredible. Each dish comes in a set of three."
Taco Inn
1495 St. Nicholas Ave., Washington Heights
Photo: manuel alejandro d./Yelp
Taco Inn is a new Mexican kitchen in Washington Heights.
The restaurant offers tacos, burritos, quesadillas, tortas and chilaquiles with beef, pork, chicken, veggies and other fillings, and adds pozole, barbacoa and other specialities to the menu on weekends. (Check out the full menu here.)
Yelp users are still warming up to Taco Inn, which currently holds three stars out of five reviews on the site.
Shantelle C. wrote, "Best tacos in Washington Heights! Taco Inn has an authentic feel. Oh, and they also have the best homemade hot sauces."
Yelper Erik R. wrote, "Great neighborhood taco place. Lots of options to choose from, and everything is always tasty! A go-to for a Mexican craving. The locale itself is pretty small so consider doing takeout or delivery. The staff is incredibly nice and accommodating."
Taco Inn is open from 10 a.m.-2 a.m. Monday-Thursday, and 10 a.m.-3 a.m. Friday-Sunday.
The Little Taco House
246 W. Fourth St., West Village
Photo: jimmy b./Yelp
Next up is The Little Taco House in West Village.
The newcomer offers nachos, tacos, burritos, quesadillas and more filled with chicken, chorizo, shrimp and other proteins, as well as toppings like cheese, black beans, rice and guacamole. So far, Yelpers have been particularly impressed by the spicy pork, as well as the economical prices and quick service. (Check out the menu here.)
Yelp users are excited about The Little Taco House, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 25 reviews on the site.
Yelper Angela P., who was one of the first users to visit The Little Taco House, wrote, "Taco shells are always great and never chewy. I've been loving their burritos as of late; it's always filled with a ton of veggies, protein if you'd like, and they even are happy to accommodate my lactose intolerance! The lines are always speedy."
Jimmy B. noted, "Ordered carne asada nachos to go. These right here might have been one of the more enjoyable nachos I have had in some time! Man these were superb! Definitely going to be a repeat customer!"
Taco Playa
212 Front St., Financial District
Photo: taco playa/Yelp
Finally, there's the Financial District's Taco Playa.
The colorful bar and restaurant offers a wide range of dishes, including ceviche to share, tacos, tortas and salads. There's also weekend brunch, and a happy hour with a selection of beer and cocktail discounts running from noon to 7 p.m. daily.
Taco Playa's current rating of four stars out of 21 reviews on Yelp indicates a good response from visitors.
Yelper Anya T., who reviewed Taco Playa on Nov. 15, wrote, "I really like this spot. Amazing happy hour. They have margaritas for $7, and they're great. I ate the cheese quesadillas. They were good. Nice size portion."
Yelper Jenni O. wrote, "Food was delish. Guacamole was very good and full of fresh squeezed lime. We had both the chicken and chorizo tacos. Very simple and presented that way but very good. I loved the ceviche verde. Very light and fresh. I could have eaten three orders of it. As for the margarita, they were made fresh to order and were very good."
Taco Playa is open from 11:30 a.m.-midnight Sunday-Wednesday, and 11:30 a.m.-1 a.m. on Thursday-Saturday.