4 new restaurants to check out in the East Village

Eat's Khao Man Gai
518 E. Sixth St.
Photo: Sherry W./Yelp
Eat's Khao Man Gai is a Thai bistro specializing in the eponymous khao man gai, or "chicken fat rice," the Thai version of an originally Hainanese dish. Located at 518 E. Sixth St. (between Avenue A and Avenue B), it has both takeout and dine-in options.
The joint's locally raised, antibiotic-free, free-range chicken is served over rice, with chicken liver and winter melon soup. Vegans have the option of tofu with turmeric rice and veggie-based winter melon soup. Through the end of August, there's a 10 percent grand opening discount on all meals.
With a 4.5-star rating out of 17 reviews on Yelp, Eat's Khao Man Gai is on its way to earning a local fan base.
Yelper Hector H., who reviewed Eat's Khao Man Gai on August 8, wrote, "The menu is simple because they only do one thing, and that's as it should be. The broth and sauces are amazing, and the turmeric/ginger rices are legit."
"Khao man gai is a very simple, comforting dish, and the chicken isn't meant to wow you with its flavors. That's what the sauces are for, and the ones here are homemade and very good," added Yelper Wendy W. "The ginger sauce was my personal favorite because it exploded with a zingy, rich flavor, but I enjoyed adding all three on top of the chicken and rice."
Eat's Khao Man Gai is open from noon-10 p.m. daily.
Chelsea Thai
192 First Ave.
Photo: Brosia R./Yelp
Over at 192 First Ave. you'll find Chelsea Thai, the longtime food-counter joint in Chelsea Market which recently relocated to new digs. Its menu is the same, as is the ability to order delivery or takeout online, as we previously reported.
On the menu you'll find house specialties like the Kaw Pad Pu, a fried rice dish with blue crab meat, egg, and onion, as well as chicken and shrimp dumplings with water chestnut and carrot, and classics like Pad Thai. (You can take a look at the full menu here.)
The new location of Chelsea Thai has made a good impression in its early days, with a current rating of 4.5 stars out of six reviews on Yelp.
"This East Village location is nicer, more spacious, and modernized," wrote Yelper Mark S., who called the food "outstanding" and added, "The wonderful thing about the curries and noodles was the lack of heavy oil or grease. ... They were seasoned well too."
"Everything was absolutely top notch! The pork larb was amazing, the vegetables were so fresh you could taste it," Yelper R. K. agreed. "The Pad See Ew was seasoned perfectly and had lovely texture."
Chelsea Thai is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Tuesday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
Silky Kitchen
137 E. 13th St.
Photo: Silky Kitchen/Yelp
Silky Kitchen is a fast-casual Chinese spot focused on rice noodles (mifen) and other specialties of Hunan province. It's located at 137 E. 13th St. (between Third and Fourth avenues).
To start, diners can try dumplings like the shrimp, chive and pork or starters like the beef tripe salad. The main event, rice noodles, can be ordered dry or in soup, with customizable spice levels. Toppings include stewed beef with vegetables and pork with pepper. (You can check out the full menu here.)
Although Yelpers seem to like its food, Silky Kitchen's current rating of 3.5 stars out of 18 reviews reflects a few complaints about big crowds and confusion over its fast-casual concept (including a policy of not serving tap water).
"Highly recommend if you want to try authentic Hunan cuisine or just like rice noodles," wrote Yelper Jenn C. "The beef was so tender and the soup it was in was super flavorful. The squid was also very tasty and I don't even like squid."
And Sophia L. added, "The dumplings here are so good, remind me of the ones my mom makes. You can tell they're made fresh, not frozen. My only wish is that there was a volume discount because I'd order like 50 of them."
Silky Kitchen is open from 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Wednesday-Monday and 5 p.m.-10:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Emmy Squared
83 First Ave.
Photo: Emmy Squared/Yelp
Emmy Squared in the East Village is the second location for the popular Williamsburg establishment from restaurateurs Emily and Matthew Hyland. Located at 83 First Ave., it specializes in Detroit-style pizza, burgers and more.
These signature square-shaped pan pizzas come in versions like the Colony Squared, with Ezzo pepperoni, pickled jalapenos and honey; and the signature the Emmy, with banana peppers and red onion.
The house special Le Big Matt burger is a double cheeseburger on a pretzel bun, made with New York-raised beef and topped with American cheese, bread and butter pickles and spicy Sammy sauce. (You can check out the full menu here.)
The pizzeria-burger joint currently holds four stars out of 27 reviews on Yelp, indicating continued popularity since our first report.
"Really great food," wrote Yelper Victoria M., who reviewed the restaurant on September 9. "The space is cool (though loud), and you can make reservations on Resy, which is a life saver. My husband and I shared the Le Big Matt and the Big Al. The burger was one of the best burgers I have ever eaten."
Yelper Brian S. warned of problems with the spot's beer taps, but added, "The pizza is consistently delicious and the staff is friendly and welcoming."
Emmy Squared is open from 5 p.m.-11 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 5 p.m.-midnight on Friday, 11 a.m.-midnight on Saturday, and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Sunday.